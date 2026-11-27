HARARE, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean equities surged on Friday, closing the trading week on a strong upward trajectory as heavy buying in commercial banking stocks propelled gains across the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) alongside positive momentum on the U.S. dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

On the ZSE, the benchmark All Share Index jumped 4.28 percent to close at 517.67 points, lifting total market capitalisation to ZWG 118.72 billion from ZWG 116.75 billion on Wednesday. Trading activity remained brisk with 103 executed transactions generating ZWG 19.48 million in daily turnover.

Blue-chip counters anchored the rally, driving the ZSE Top 10 Index up 5.85 percent to 511.67 points and the ZSE Top 15 Index higher by 5.00 percent to 521.50 points. By contrast, mid-tier stocks faced profit-taking, pulling the Mid Cap Index down 2.06 percent to 574.51 points, while the Small Cap Index remained unchanged at 100.11 points.

Financial Heavyweights Lead ZSE Surge; Meikles Tumbles

Financial counters powered the broader market advance—pushing the Financials Index up 8.73 percent to 652.57 points—as CBZ Holdings (CBZ.zw) rallied 12.82 percent to close at 4,923.38 ZWG cents and FBC Holdings (FBC.zw) surged 12.16 percent to 1,345.00 ZWG cents.

Plastics manufacturer Proplastics Limited (PROL.zw) climbed 7.77 percent to 155.00 ZWG cents, beverages bellwether Delta Corporation (DLTA.zw) advanced 4.48 percent to 3,214.45 ZWG cents, and stationery and paper group Art Corporation (ARTD.zw) gained 2.84 percent to 19.00 ZWG cents.

On the downside, retail and hospitality conglomerate Meikles Limited (MEIK.zw) extended its week-long slide, plunging 14.69 percent to 204.75 ZWG cents amid investor caution following its corporate restructuring notice. Sugar producer Hippo Valley Estates (HIPO.zw) fell 12.79 percent to 1,116.61 ZWG cents, while African Distillers (AFDS.zw) shed 10.56 percent to 2,056.00 ZWG cents. Seed Co Limited (SEED.zw) and Masimba Holdings (MSHL.zw) retreated 2.71 percent and 2.29 percent, respectively.

Across sector gauges, the Old Industrial Index added 4.23 percent to 507.82 points and the Materials Index rose 2.49 percent to 221.42 points, whereas the ZSE Agriculture Index dropped 2.25 percent to 356.48 points.

Among Real Estate Investment Trusts, Tigere REIT (TIG.zw) dipped 1.27 percent to 108.14 ZWG cents following the formal publication of its extraordinary general meeting results, while Revitus Property Opportunities (REV.zw) held steady at 200.00 ZWG cents. In corporate notices, Nampak Zimbabwe (NPKZ.zw) filed a notice of board changes.

VFEX Posts $479,008 Turnover Led by Caledonia Mining

On the U.S. dollar-denominated VFEX—where the latest market snapshot reflected activity as at Nov. 26—the All Share Index rose 1.70 percent to 256.83 points, bringing total market capitalisation to $8.72 billion ($8,721,534,481.04). Daily turnover reached $479,007.62 across 163 trades.

Gold miner Caledonia Mining Corporation (CMCL.VX) led the hard-currency gainers, climbing 7.61 percent to $28.2089 for a market value of $545.4 million. Masimba’s infrastructure counter (INFR.VX) gained 6.16 percent to $0.2587, Padenga Holdings’ sister listing (SCIL.VX) rose 5.66 percent to $0.3992, conglomerate Innscor Africa (INN.VX) advanced 3.81 percent to $1.4605, and quick-service restaurant group Simbisa Brands (SIM.VX) added 3.66 percent to $0.6746.