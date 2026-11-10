Simbisa Revenue Climbs 20% to US$367 Million as Profit Surges

HARARE – Zimbabwean fast-food group Simbisa Brands delivered strong financial growth in the year to June 30, 2026, with revenue rising 20% to US$367.2 million as higher customer numbers and increased spending supported performance across its regional operations.

The group’s audited annual report shows profit after tax increased to US$24.1 million, from US$16.9 million in the previous year, while profit before tax rose 36% to US$31.9 million.

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment climbed 28% to US$58 million, reflecting stronger trading and improved operational efficiencies. Headline earnings per share increased 45% to 4.33 US cents, from 2.98 US cents.

Simbisa attributed revenue growth to an 11% increase in customer volumes and an 8% rise in average spend. Customer traffic was supported by product improvements, competitive value offerings and service enhancements.

The company opened a net 29 outlets across its markets and refurbished another 25 during the financial year. By June 2026, its network comprised 759 outlets, including 628 company-operated restaurants and 131 franchised outlets.

Zimbabwe remained its largest company-operated market, with 352 outlets, followed by Kenya with 256 and Eswatini with 20. The group also has franchised operations in six other African markets.

Cash generated from operations increased 29%, while the board proposed a final dividend of 0.622 US cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 1.556 US cents.

However, the group continues to face cost and regulatory pressures, including higher employee expenses, taxation and the introduction of a 1% fast-food sales tax in Zimbabwe. It identified power interruptions, competition and changing consumer preferences among the risks requiring continued management attention.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that Simbisa’s results demonstrate the commercial value of a broad regional footprint, established brands and investment in customer experience. The challenge will be sustaining earnings growth while managing operating costs and adapting to changing consumer spending patterns.

The results underline the growing scale of a Zimbabwe-founded restaurant business whose performance now depends on markets extending well beyond its domestic base.