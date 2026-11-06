Hyatt Expands in Zimbabwe as Meikles Revamp Nears Completion

HARARE – Hyatt Hotels Corporation is strengthening its presence in Zimbabwe, with the extensive refurbishment of Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles approaching completion ahead of the planned opening of a second property in Victoria Falls in late 2027.

In a statement and update on the refurbishment, Hyatt said its expansion would give the country two hotels under its international portfolio, combining the established Harare property with the planned Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom.

The Meikles has undergone a phased renovation since the hotel changed ownership in 2020, with work covering its public areas, conference facilities, restaurants, leisure amenities and accommodation. Management opted to keep the hotel operational throughout the programme, although the entire South Wing was closed in 2024 to minimise disruption from construction.

The refurbishment has reduced the hotel’s room count from 330 to 286, with some accommodation converted into one- and two-bedroom apartments targeting longer-stay guests. Upgrades include individual air-conditioning systems, redesigned bathrooms, smart televisions and modernised interiors.

The hotel has also expanded its food, beverage and events offering, renovated its gym and spa facilities, and introduced a private Regency Club lounge overlooking the Harare skyline. Its sustainability programme includes water-saving fixtures, soap recycling and an in-house water treatment plant scheduled to become operational shortly.

Hyatt’s second Zimbabwe property, Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom, is being developed under a management agreement involving a Hyatt affiliate and an affiliate of Albwardy Investments. The planned 245-room hotel will undergo an extensive renovation and brand transformation, with its opening targeted for late 2027.

The property is expected to be the closest hotel to the entrance of Victoria Falls National Park on the Zimbabwean side, placing it within one of the country’s most important international tourism destinations.

For Zimbabwe’s hospitality industry, the expansion comes as international hotel brands and investors assess opportunities in the country’s tourism market. The two properties could strengthen the country’s appeal to international visitors, corporate travellers and conference organisers, while supporting demand across accommodation, transport, catering and other tourism-related services.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the investment represents an opportunity to strengthen Zimbabwe’s premium hospitality offering, but its wider economic contribution will depend on occupancy levels, international visitor arrivals, local procurement and the industry’s ability to retain more tourism spending within the domestic economy.

Hyatt, which operates more than 1,300 hotels across a portfolio of nearly 30 brands, will bring its global distribution network and World of Hyatt loyalty programme to both properties, potentially improving Zimbabwe’s visibility among international travellers.