50 Cent Offers Jensen Huang at G-Unit After Nvidia Exit

LOS ANGELES — 50 Cent has turned one of the technology industry’s biggest leadership shocks into a social media moment, jokingly offering Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang a position as head of artificial intelligence at G-Unit Film & Television.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shared an AI-generated video depicting himself alongside Huang, accompanied by his hit song P.I.M.P. The footage was digitally created and does not show the two men meeting.

“Jensen don’t sweat it come be head of AI at g-unit film a television,” Jackson wrote in the Instagram caption, adding his GreenLightGang slogan.

The joke followed Nvidia’s announcement on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately. Finance chief Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. Harvey C. Jones has also become the company’s first chairman.

Huang’s departure comes amid reports of alleged extramarital relationships that prompted an independent board investigation. He acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees, apologised to his family and colleagues, and said there was no excuse for his conduct. Separate allegations concerning possible foreign intelligence links remain under investigation and should not be treated as established findings.

For 50 Cent, the post also draws attention to his expanding entertainment business. G-Unit Film & Television, founded in 2005, has developed television and documentary projects for major broadcasters and streaming platforms, including the Power franchise. Jackson is also pursuing a major entertainment and production expansion in Shreveport, Louisiana, backed by a state development agreement providing up to US$50 million in performance-based support.

There is, however, no indication that Huang has accepted the invitation or that any employment discussions have taken place. The offer appears to be a humorous social media response to the executive’s sudden departure rather than a genuine recruitment announcement.