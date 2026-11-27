JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was elected Executive Mayor of Johannesburg on Friday, defeating Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate Helen Zille after a multi-party coalition locked the DA out of power in South Africa’s commercial capital despite its first-place finish in the 2026 local government elections, according to BusinessTech.

During a postponed council sitting on Nov. 27, Mashaba, who previously served as Johannesburg mayor from 2016 to 2019—secured 170 votes against Zille’s 97 out of 267 valid ballots cast. African National Congress (ANC) councillor Adolph Marema was elected council speaker during the same session.

The result cements a governing pact spanning the ANC, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party across Gauteng’s major metropolitan municipalities, a day after ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya retained the mayoral chain in neighbouring Tshwane.

Coalition Arithmetic Overrides DA Plurality

Although the Democratic Alliance captured the largest single share of the Johannesburg electorate in the 2026 municipal vote—winning 34.83 percent and 91 seats in the 270-seat council—its inability to secure coalition partners relegated the party to the opposition benches, BusinessTech reported.

Together, the governing bloc commands 138 seats—clearing the 135-seat majority threshold—comprising 64 seats from the ANC (20.22 percent), 42 to 43 seats from ActionSA (16.26 percent), 17 seats from the EFF (6.53 percent), and 15 seats from the MK Party (5.57 percent), alongside support from smaller council parties during Friday’s secret ballot.

Failed Negotiations and Gauteng Power Shift

Control of Johannesburg—widely regarded as the premier prize of South African municipal politics—hinged on post-election negotiations in which ActionSA emerged as the decisive kingmaker after the ANC ruled out governing with the DA in Gauteng.

ActionSA refused to enter coalition talks with the DA unless it replaced Zille in Johannesburg and Cilliers Brink in Tshwane.

Rejecting those demands as unreasonable, the DA countered with a confidence-and-supply proposal under which it would govern Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni while backing ActionSA in Tshwane without formal executive power-sharing. ActionSA dismissed the offer outright, leaving the DA excluded from metropolitan governance across Gauteng.

For regional trading partners including Zimbabwe—whose cross-border commerce, financial flows, and diaspora communities are heavily concentrated in Johannesburg—the new coalition administration faces immediate pressure to stabilise water, electricity, and municipal infrastructure in Africa’s largest urban economy.