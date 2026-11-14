Japan Beat Brazil 3-2 as Ancelotti and Raphinha Are Sent Off

SINGAPORE, November 14, 2026 – Japan produced one of the most dramatic results of the international football calendar, beating five-time world champions Brazil 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner in Singapore, despite two spectacular goals from Vinicius Junior.

The victory was sealed by Coventry City forward Tatsuhiro Sakamoto in the first minute of added time, capping a remarkable contest that also ended with Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Barcelona winger Raphinha being sent off following furious protests over the decisive goal.

The result delivered another statement of Japan’s growing competitiveness against international football’s traditional powers, while exposing defensive and disciplinary vulnerabilities in Ancelotti’s Brazil side.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Japan’s victory was its second against Brazil in 13 months and its first on foreign soil. Reuters also reported that the Japanese secured the win through Sakamoto’s late intervention.

Japan exploit Brazil’s sluggish start

Japan established control early, taking advantage of Brazil’s defensive uncertainty to build a two-goal advantage inside the opening 20 minutes.

Takefusa Kubo opened the scoring in the 15th minute after advancing from the halfway line and finishing with a low shot past goalkeeper Pedro Morisco.

Four minutes later, Keito Nakamura doubled Japan’s lead, converting a cross from Shuto Nakano to leave Brazil facing an unexpectedly difficult evening.

Brazil responded through Vinicius Junior, who reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area. The Real Madrid forward collected a pass from Bruno Guimaraes before firing into the top corner.

The goal restored some confidence to the Brazilian side, which had struggled to contain Japan’s early attacking intensity.

Vinicius brings Brazil back into the contest

Vinicius remained Brazil’s principal attacking threat after the interval, eventually drawing his team level with 15 minutes remaining.

Cutting inside from the left, the forward unleashed a long-range effort that struck the inside of the right post before crossing the goal line off the opposite post.

It was a technically outstanding finish that demonstrated why Vinicius remains one of the most influential attacking players in world football.

Brazil appeared to have recovered from its poor start, but the comeback ultimately proved insufficient.

Japan continued to press and found the decisive breakthrough in stoppage time. A loose ball fell to Sakamoto, who finished from close range to give the hosts a dramatic 3-2 lead.

Ancelotti and Raphinha dismissed after late controversy

The decisive goal triggered angry protests from the Brazilian camp, with players and coaching staff arguing that a foul had been committed on João Gomes during the build-up.

The protests resulted in red cards for Ancelotti and Raphinha. The Barcelona forward had already been substituted when he was dismissed after reacting from the sidelines.

The disciplinary incidents added an uncomfortable conclusion to a match that had otherwise showcased the attacking quality of both teams.

Ancelotti criticised the handling of the match by the referee, while acknowledging positive aspects of Brazil’s performance, according to Reuters.

The dismissals will also draw attention to Brazil’s discipline and emotional management as the team continues preparations for future international competition.

Japan underline their growing international ambitions

For Japan, the result represents more than an impressive friendly victory. It reinforces the country’s progress towards becoming a consistent competitor against elite international opposition.

The Samurai Blue have increasingly built their national-team identity around technically capable players, tactical organisation and a growing contingent of footballers competing in leading European leagues.

Their ability to recover momentum after Brazil equalised was particularly significant. Rather than retreating into a defensive posture, Japan continued searching for a winning goal and were rewarded through Sakamoto’s late finish.

The result also provides a measure of sporting revenge after Brazil eliminated Japan in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup in June.

Japan are scheduled to face Paraguay on November 17, while Brazil will play Singapore on the same day as both countries continue their international preparations.

For Brazil, the immediate task will be to examine the defensive lapses that allowed Japan to establish an early advantage and the disciplinary breakdown that followed the late winner.

For Japan, however, the evening in Singapore offered a compelling demonstration of ambition, resilience and belief against one of international football’s most decorated teams.