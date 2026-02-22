Ziyambi Ziyambi to boycott UN Human Rights Council session

Zimbabwe’s Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi will not attend the upcoming 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, which runs from 23 February to 31 March 2026, citing urgent constitutional consultation work at home.

Instead, Zimbabwe will be represented at the high‑profile international forum by Virginia Mabiza, who was appointed on 1 November 2023 and is the first woman to hold the position of Attorney‑General in Zimbabwe.

Ziyambi had initially planned to attend the Geneva session, but has withdrawn due to pressing duties related to ongoing public consultations on controversial constitutional amendments that were recently gazetted and are now subject to a 90‑day nationwide consultation period. These amendments, which have sparked intense domestic debate, include proposals to extend the presidential term from five to seven years and to replace direct presidential elections with indirect election by Parliament — changes critics argue could extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa beyond its constitutionally mandated two‑term limit set to end in 2028.

The United Nations Human Rights Council’s agenda for the session includes discussions on the protection of human rights defenders, freedom of religion, human rights in counter‑terrorism contexts, and economic and social rights such as the right to food and housing. The session will also cover grave humanitarian and human rights crises in countries including Afghanistan, Venezuela, China, Iran, North Korea, Myanmar, Syria, South Sudan, and the Occupied Palestinian Territory/Israel.

Zimbabwe’s human rights record has increasingly come under international scrutiny. In Geneva earlier this month, Zimbabwean journalist Blessed Mhlanga addressed a global audience at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, speaking about repression, restrictions on media freedom, and the perceived threat posed by constitutional amendments to democratic space at home. Following his testimony, state‑owned media condemned his remarks and the government has reportedly issued warnings under so‑called “patriotic clauses” in domestic law regarding engagement with foreign bodies — actions that rights groups have criticised as intimidation. The Geneva Summit Coalition has since formally urged the United Nations to protect Mhlanga under its reprisals framework after alleged threats against him and restrictions on his freedom of movement following his speech.

Mabiza faces a significant diplomatic assignment in Geneva, where she will confront civil society organisations and international critics of Zimbabwe’s human rights situation. Her presence underscores the significance Harare places on defending its human rights record and constitutional reform agenda on the global stage, even as domestic debates intensify.

Source – onlin