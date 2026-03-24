Innscor shares seen undervalued as analysts flag hidden asset value

HARARE – Shares in Innscor Africa Limited could rise by nearly a third over the next year, according to new research that argues the Zimbabwean conglomerate is trading below its intrinsic value due to mispriced assets and temporary earnings pressure.

SMRI Institute has initiated coverage of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed group with a “buy” rating and a 12-month price target of $1.72, implying a 32 per cent upside from its current price of $1.30. Even under a downside scenario, the firm’s stress-tested valuation suggests a floor of $1.39 per share.

The bullish stance rests on what the report describes as a disconnect between Innscor’s reported earnings and its underlying operational trajectory. Analyst Sylvester Mupanduk, a senior partner of the Institute said recent margin compression reflects accounting effects from capital investment rather than a deterioration in the business.

“The current EBIT margin of 5.8 per cent is being weighed down by approximately $33mn in depreciation linked to newly commissioned capacity,” Mupanduk said. “This is a transitional effect, not a structural decline.”

Innscor has completed a capital expenditure cycle of roughly $285.7mn across its core divisions, including bakery, dairy, brewing and packaging, which analysts say is yet to fully translate into earnings as utilisation rates remain below optimal levels.

Beverage unit seen as unrecognised driver

A central pillar of the investment case is the group’s beverage and light manufacturing segment, which SMRI values at $0.43 per share on a standalone basis using a discounted cash flow model. This equates to around 33.5 per cent of the current share price, suggesting the market is not assigning explicit value to the division.

“The beverage segment is effectively embedded within the current valuation and largely unrecognised by the market,” Mupanduk said. “As operational efficiencies improve, that value should become increasingly visible.”

The unit has recorded strong volume growth, supported by expanding output in dairy, sorghum beer and packaging operations. Analysts expect further margin expansion as scale efficiencies and utilisation improve.

Earnings recovery underway

The report points to early signs of recovery, with interim figures indicating a rebound in profitability. EBIT margins rose to just over 10 per cent in the first half of the current financial year, moving closer to the firm’s long-term expectations.

This recovery is expected to feed through into valuation metrics. Innscor is currently trading at around 9.6 times EV/EBITDA, a multiple that analysts anticipate will compress as earnings grow, potentially prompting a market re-rating.

Broader market implications

Innscor, Zimbabwe’s largest listed consumer staples group, is often regarded as a proxy for domestic demand. Its diversified operations and scale have allowed it to remain resilient despite currency volatility and broader macroeconomic challenges.

SMRI argues that the combination of improving earnings, underutilised capacity and hidden asset value creates a favourable risk-reward profile for investors willing to look beyond near-term accounting effects.

“There is a clear lag between operational recovery and market recognition,” said Mupanduk. “That gap underpins our positive outlook on the stock.”

For investors in frontier markets, the case for Innscor highlights a familiar theme: that periods of heavy capital investment can obscure underlying performance, creating opportunities where market pricing fails to keep pace with fundamentals.