Newspaper makes yet nother retraction and apology to Mnangagwa

THE Zimbabwe Independent, a weekly publication under Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), has issued an unreserved apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation over claims that US$52 million in licence-fee revenue had gone missing.

In a letter authored by the publication’s editor, Faith Zaba, the newspaper admitted that its recent article was not supported by verified official audit findings and contained insinuations that could have been interpreted as questioning the President’s integrity.

“On behalf of The Zimbabwe Independent, I write to extend our sincere and unreserved apology to you, the ministry, His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, and the leadership of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) regarding the article published in our recent edition concerning alleged irregularities in licence-fee revenues,” wrote Zaba.

She further conveyed a “profound and unequivocal apology” to President Mnangagwa, acknowledging that the story may have implied impropriety in the exercise of his constitutional powers.

“We fully acknowledge that the reassignment of ministers is a lawful and constitutional function of the President, exercised in pursuit of national interests and administrative efficiency,” she said, adding that it was never the newspaper’s intention to cast aspersions on his leadership.

Zaba also conceded that the central claim of the story — that US$52 million was unaccounted for — was not supported by verified official audit findings.

“We accept that there has been no Government audit or forensic audit establishing malpractice in relation to these funds and that internal auditors at ZBC have not flagged such irregularities,” the letter stated.

The apology follows a sharply worded statement by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, which described the original article as a “poorly executed hatchet job” riddled with “unfounded allegations, falsehoods and malicious insinuations.”

The ministry dismissed the US$52 million figure as “a gross exaggeration and a complete fabrication,” insisting that actual licence-fee collections were nowhere near that amount.

“There has been no Government audit nor a forensic audit on this matter because no evidence of malpractice has ever been presented to warrant one,” the ministry said, questioning the basis of the newspaper’s claims.

It further accused the publication of ignoring basic journalistic protocols, alleging that it bypassed official channels despite being directed to seek comment from Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana. The ministry also refuted claims that the reporter had engaged ZBC chief executive Sugar Chagonda, describing such assertions as false.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, the ministry said ZBC is scheduled to undergo its routine audit in March 2026, with findings to be tabled before Parliament.

While condemning what it termed a breach of media ethics, the ministry said it remains focused on its mandate and urged media houses to adhere to factual and balanced reporting.

Source – Sunday Mail