Middle East crisis affects 56pc Zim firms: CZI

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has said 56,1 percent of local firms have reported supply chain disruptions, including delays in the delivery of raw materials due to the impact of the United States of America (USA)-Israel conflict with Iran.Agri-business consulting

The USA-Israeli conflict against Iran has created significant disruptions worldwide, highlighting the deep interconnection between geopolitics and the global economy.

As tensions escalate, key energy infrastructure and shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of global oil passes and a fifth of liquefied natural gas, have been affected, leading to sharp increases in oil and gas prices and heightened market volatility.

To assess the impact of the conflict on businesses in Zimbabwe, CZI conducted a rapid online survey to gather insights from firms on how their operations are being affected.

In a report titled “Tracking Iran-Israel-USA Conflict Firm-Level Impact in Zimbabwe,” CZI said nearly all firms reported that the conflict is affecting their businesses, with only 1 percent indicating no impact.Sports merchandise store

The industrial lobby said that, in total, about 99 percent of firms stated that their operations have been affected to varying degrees: significantly, moderately, or slightly.

Specifically, CZI reported that approximately 60 percent of firms reported a significant impact, 31 percent a moderate impact, and 8 percent a slight impact.

Overall, the findings show that the conflict is having widespread effects across almost all firms. – Herald