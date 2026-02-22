Mystery gun deepens in Mugabe son shooting case

Gauteng police say they are still battling to find the firearm allegedly used by the son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, who shot a 23-year-old gardener.

The man is currently in critical condition in hospital.

The incident took place on Thursday at a residence in the upmarket Hyde Park suburb, north of Johannesburg where Chatunga Mugabe resides.

Speaking to IOL News, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said, “The firearm has not been found.”

She added that the matter was still under investigation.

“We will not be commenting further on investigation progress unless or should there be an update worthy of being communicated,” she said.

Police deployed divers and a dog unit to search the property following the shooting.

IOL previously reported that the SAPS in Gauteng confirmed that two men had been taken in for questioning following the shooting where Chatunga Mugabe resides.

Nevhuhulwi described the circumstances of the shooting as “still a bit sketchy” but said preliminary investigations were underway.“

Two people aged between 33 and 24, were taken into custody.

“They will be taken in for questioning so that we can determine what actually happened and what led to the shooting,” she said.

Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the firearm had not yet been located and that police were extensively searching the residence.

“We did manage to find a cartridge, and that cartridge will form part of the investigation,” she said at that time.

She confirmed that the gardener, employed at the property, remains in hospital in critical condition.

“It was indicated that he is in a critical condition, but we are hoping that he will be fine,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The suspects are expected to face charges of attempted murder.

Police confirmed that Chatunga Mugabe and another suspect are expected to appear at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, Johannesburg, on Monday.

