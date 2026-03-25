Zimbabwe Central Bank Policy Holds the Line, but Questions Linger Over Sustainability of Economic Stability

HARARE – The latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe presents a cautiously optimistic outlook on inflation, currency stability, and economic recovery. However, beneath the confident tone lies a complex set of contradictions that raise critical questions about the durability of Zimbabwe’s current monetary framework and its capacity to withstand both domestic and external shocks.

Signed by Governor John Mushayavanhu, the statement outlines a policy stance anchored on maintaining tight monetary conditions, stabilising the exchange rate, and consolidating gains in inflation control. Yet, the broader economic context suggests that these gains remain fragile and heavily contingent on factors that may not be fully within the central bank’s control.

Inflation Gains: Progress Built on Narrow Foundations

The MPC highlights a significant decline in monthly inflation, noting that it has been contained within single digits, with March 2026 figures reflecting continued moderation. This represents a notable improvement from previous periods characterised by volatility and hyperinflationary pressures.

However, a closer reading suggests that this progress is not entirely structural. Much of the disinflation appears to be driven by tight liquidity conditions and exchange-rate management rather than by deep-rooted productivity gains or supply-side improvements. In such a context, inflation stability can quickly reverse if underlying pressures, such as fuel price shocks, currency instability, or fiscal slippages, resurface.

The MPC’s acknowledgement that fuel price increases and global geopolitical tensions could trigger second-round inflationary effects underscores this vulnerability. It suggests that the current stability is less a permanent achievement and more a temporary equilibrium.

Exchange Rate Stability: Managed Calm or Market Confidence?

The central bank credits improved foreign currency inflows, particularly from exports and diaspora remittances, for stabilising the exchange rate and rebuilding reserves. While this is a positive development, it raises an important question: is the stability market-driven or policy-enforced?

Zimbabwe’s exchange rate has historically been highly sensitive to confidence levels. The current relative calm may reflect short-term interventions and tight monetary controls rather than a fully liberalised and self-sustaining foreign exchange market.

If confidence were to weaken, due to political uncertainty, external shocks, or policy inconsistency, the exchange rate could once again come under pressure. This would quickly feed into inflation, given Zimbabwe’s heavy reliance on imports.

High Interest Rates: Stability at the Cost of Growth

The MPC’s decision to maintain the bank policy rate at 35% signals a continued commitment to tight monetary policy. While this stance is effective in containing inflation and discouraging speculative borrowing, it comes at a high cost to economic growth.

High interest rates constrain access to credit for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises. In an economy that is already capital-constrained, this limits investment, slows expansion, and dampens job creation.

The central bank appears to be prioritising stability over growth, a trade-off that may be justified in the short term but becomes increasingly problematic if prolonged. Sustainable economic recovery requires a balance between controlling inflation and enabling productive investment—something that remains elusive under the current policy mix.

Financial Sector Measures: Incremental but Limited Impact

The introduction of measures such as the 90% export retention threshold for small-scale gold miners is presented as a step towards enhancing foreign currency inflows and supporting the mining sector. While this is a positive adjustment, its broader impact may be limited.

Zimbabwe’s informal and semi-formal sectors play a significant role in the economy, and policy measures that do not fully integrate these actors into the formal financial system risk falling short of their intended outcomes. Compliance, monitoring, and enforcement remain ongoing challenges.

Similarly, the maintenance of statutory reserve requirements reflects a cautious approach to liquidity management. While this supports financial stability, it also restricts the lending capacity of banks, further tightening credit conditions.

External Sector Pressures: A Fragile Buffer

The MPC expresses confidence in the continued build-up of foreign currency reserves, citing strong export performance and remittance inflows. However, these sources are inherently volatile.

Commodity prices, which underpin much of Zimbabwe’s export earnings, are subject to global market fluctuations. A downturn in prices for key exports such as gold or tobacco could quickly erode foreign currency inflows. At the same time, remittances—while relatively stable—are influenced by economic conditions in host countries.

The central bank’s strategy appears to rely heavily on maintaining these inflows, but without significant diversification of the export base, the economy remains exposed to external shocks.

Policy Credibility and Communication

One of the more subtle but critical aspects of the MPC statement is its emphasis on maintaining the current monetary policy stance. While consistency is generally positive, it also raises questions about policy flexibility.

In rapidly changing economic environments, central banks must be able to adapt quickly. A rigid adherence to a fixed policy stance may limit the ability to respond effectively to new challenges. Moreover, credibility is not only built on consistency but also on transparency and predictability.

Market participants will be closely watching whether the central bank can maintain its commitments in the face of pressure, particularly if inflationary risks materialise or if fiscal policy diverges from monetary objectives.

The Broader Economic Context

The MPC’s outlook is cautiously optimistic, projecting continued stability and growth in line with national development targets. However, this optimism must be tempered by the broader structural challenges facing Zimbabwe’s economy.

These include limited industrial capacity, high levels of informality, infrastructure deficits, and persistent fiscal pressures. Monetary policy alone cannot address these issues. Without complementary reforms in fiscal policy, governance, and the real economy, the impact of monetary measures will remain constrained.

Conclusion: Stability Without Depth

The Reserve Bank’s latest policy statement reflects a central bank that has regained a degree of control over inflation and currency dynamics. This is no small achievement, given Zimbabwe’s recent economic history.

Yet the stability described in the statement appears to rest on a narrow and potentially fragile foundation. It is heavily dependent on tight monetary conditions, favourable external inflows, and continued policy discipline.

For businesses, investors, and the broader economy, the key question is whether this stability can evolve into a more durable and inclusive growth trajectory. That will require not only sound monetary policy, but also deeper structural reforms and a more resilient economic base.

Until then, Zimbabwe’s current economic calm may best be understood not as a destination, but as a delicate balancing act.