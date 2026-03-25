15 Zimbabweans die fighting for Russia in Ukraine war: minister

HARARE – Fifteen Zimbabweans have died while fighting on the Russian side in the Russia-Ukraine war, a minister said on Wednesday, marking the first official acknowledgment of the scale of local involvement.

Information minister Zhemu Soda told a news conference in Harare that 66 other Zimbabweans recruited into the conflict are still alive, with authorities working to bring them back home. He added that government is also engaged in efforts to repatriate the remains of those killed.

“The president has directed this government to act with urgency and resolve this issue. We are seized with this on several critical fronts. First, regarding the deceased, the government is actively engaged in the complex diplomatic and logistical efforts required to repatriate remains of the deceased,” Soda said.

“On law enforcement, the security cluster has been instructed to intensify efforts to identify, track, and dismantle the criminal networks behind this trafficking syndicate. Those who are trading in the lives of our citizens for profit will face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

Recent reports have exposed the growing recruitment of Africans into Russian forces, often through third-party agents promising lucrative civilian jobs.

The revelations have sparked concern in countries such as Kenya, Ghana and South Africa.According

to Ukraine, more than 1,700 Africans are fighting for Russia, although analysts believe the true figure could be higher. Kenyan intelligence estimates suggest over 1,000 of its nationals have been recruited.

In February, Ghana said more than 50 of its citizens had been killed after being lured into the conflict, with foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa warning the actual toll could be greater.

African governments have largely taken a cautious diplomatic stance on the war, wary of straining ties with Russia. South Africa, for instance, has stopped short of directly blaming Moscow, instead pointing to unscrupulous recruitment agents.

Analyst Pier Pigou said the issue is unlikely to significantly damage relations between Russia and African nations unless it triggers widespread political backlash.

“For the vast majority of people it’s a case of ‘these dudes are just trying to earn a living… and because their countries don’t provide that for them, they’re going to take opportunities that arise,’” he said.

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Meanwhile, Soda said Zimbabwe is negotiating bilateral labour agreements with countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Belarus to ensure safer and regulated employment opportunities abroad.

“We are strengthening bilateral labour agreements with other countries to ensure that Zimbabwean workers are employed under safe, fair, and legally binding conditions. Examples include bilateral agreements on the exchange of teachers between Zimbabwe and Rwanda,” he said. – ZimLive