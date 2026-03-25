Israel-US Strike Targets Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant, No Damage Reported

Harare,— Israel and the United States launched another strike on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant late on March 24, according to Iranian authorities, in what marks a continued escalation of attacks on sensitive nuclear infrastructure amid rising regional tensions.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran confirmed that a projectile struck the premises of the facility, located in southwestern Iran. However, preliminary assessments indicate that the plant itself was not damaged and no technical disruptions were recorded.

Officials further reported that no casualties were sustained among personnel stationed at the site.

IAEA Urges Restraint

Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency of the latest incident, prompting renewed calls for caution from the global nuclear watchdog.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the need for “maximum restraint” by all parties to prevent any escalation that could compromise nuclear safety in the region.

Pattern of Escalation

The Bushehr facility has been a repeated target in recent weeks. The first reported strike occurred on March 17, an घटना that also prompted Iran to alert the IAEA. At the time, Grossi similarly warned of the dangers posed by military actions near nuclear installations.

Operational Concerns and Evacuations

Amid growing security concerns, Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, disclosed that Moscow is planning multiple rounds of personnel evacuations from the Bushehr site.

The Kremlin has maintained close coordination with international bodies. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains in constant communication with the IAEA regarding developments around the plant.

Russia Condemns Attacks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, strongly condemned the strikes, describing attacks on nuclear facilities as “absolutely unacceptable.”

Russia’s envoy to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, noted that the earlier March 17 strike had already posed a serious threat to the physical integrity of the Bushehr facility, a concern acknowledged by the IAEA.

Experts Warn of Regional Risks

Nuclear experts have raised alarm over the repeated targeting of the Bushehr plant. Alexander Uvarov, head of the Atominfo-Center, warned that even limited damage to auxiliary infrastructure could trigger a major incident with far-reaching consequences.

He added that continued strikes on such facilities undermine fundamental principles of international nuclear security and increase the risk of a catastrophic accident affecting the wider region.