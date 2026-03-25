When Party Claims Supremacy Over the State: A Dangerous Doctrine in Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Order

THE recent assertion by Emmerson Mnangagwa that “the party is supreme over government” is not merely a routine reaffirmation of internal party discipline; it is a profoundly consequential political statement that strikes at the very architecture of Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy. Delivered in the formal setting of a Politburo session of ZANU-PF, the remark was framed as a call for organisational coherence. In substance, however, it signals something far more troubling: the continued elevation of partisan authority above the institutions of the state.

By Tafadzwa Maramwidze

This is not a semantic issue. It is a question of where sovereignty resides—and whether Zimbabwe is governed as a republic under law or as an extension of a political organisation.

Party Efficiency Is Not the State

There is nothing inherently objectionable in a ruling party seeking to modernise its structures, strengthen coordination, or enhance responsiveness to its membership. Political parties are, by design, instruments of mobilisation and policy articulation. Yet the President’s argument does not end there. It crosses a critical boundary by asserting that the party’s internal hierarchy must stand above the machinery of government.

This is where the logic begins to fracture.

Government is not a department of a political party. It is the institutional expression of the state, mandated to serve all citizens, regardless of political affiliation. When party programmes, workshops, and internal committees are positioned as superior to public institutions, the implication is clear: governance is being subordinated to partisan priorities.

That is not modernisation. It is institutional regression.

The Constitutional Contradiction

Zimbabwe’s legal order is anchored in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which unequivocally establishes the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. Every public office, including the presidency, is bound by this framework.

To assert that a party is “supreme over government” is to introduce a parallel and competing source of authority—one that is neither elected in its entirety by the citizenry nor subject to constitutional checks and balances. It creates a hierarchy in which party resolutions can, in practice, override legal and institutional processes.

This is not a theoretical concern. It is the foundation upon which arbitrary governance is constructed.

A constitution cannot coexist with an unwritten doctrine that places partisan structures above it. One must give way to the other. If party supremacy prevails, constitutionalism becomes ornamental—invoked in rhetoric, ignored in practice.

The Politburo Versus the Public

The President’s emphasis on revitalising Standing Committees and strengthening party structures underlines a deeper shift: the relocation of decision-making from public institutions to internal party forums.

Yet the Politburo of ZANU-PF is not a constitutional body. Its deliberations are not subject to public scrutiny, judicial review, or parliamentary oversight. When such a body is positioned as superior to the government, it effectively becomes a shadow executive, operating without transparency or accountability.

In such a system, ministers risk becoming implementers of party directives rather than custodians of public policy. Parliament becomes secondary, reduced to formalising decisions already taken elsewhere. The electorate, in turn, is distanced from the centres of real power.

This is not governance. It is centralised control.

The Erosion of Professional Governance

A state functions through institutions—civil services, regulatory bodies, and independent agencies—whose legitimacy depends on neutrality and competence. The doctrine of party supremacy compromises both.

When loyalty to party structures becomes the primary criterion for influence or advancement, professional standards inevitably erode. Decision-making shifts from evidence-based policy to political expediency. Institutions begin to serve internal party dynamics rather than national priorities.

The consequences are visible across sectors. Economic management becomes inconsistent, investor confidence weakens, and public trust declines. Even institutions like the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe cannot operate effectively if they are perceived as extensions of political authority rather than independent custodians of monetary stability.

In a globalised economy, perception is not incidental; it is decisive.

Liberation Legacy and Its Misuse

The appeal to party supremacy is often cloaked in the language of liberation history. It suggests continuity between the structures that led the struggle for independence and those that now govern the state.

But this is a selective reading of history.

Liberation movements operate under conditions of war and ideological unity. States operate under conditions of peace, diversity, and institutional complexity. The transition from one to the other requires not continuity of command structures, but transformation into accountable governance systems.

To insist on party supremacy decades after independence is to remain psychologically anchored in the logic of struggle, rather than embracing the responsibilities of statehood.

History can legitimise authority, but it cannot indefinitely justify its exercise without accountability.

The Political Economy of Supremacy

The doctrine also has material consequences. When the party is positioned above the state, access to economic opportunities becomes mediated through political affiliation. This fosters patronage networks, distorts markets, and concentrates wealth within a narrow elite.

In such a system, economic success is less a function of innovation or productivity and more a function of proximity to power. The result is a stagnating economy, characterised by inequality and inefficiency.

Zimbabwe’s long-standing economic challenges cannot be separated from this structural reality. A state captured by partisan interests cannot allocate resources optimally or pursue coherent long-term development strategies.

The Illusion of Control

There is an underlying assumption in the President’s statement: that asserting party supremacy will produce coherence, discipline, and effectiveness. In reality, it often produces the opposite.

Centralised control may deliver short-term alignment, but it suppresses dissent, discourages innovation, and blinds leadership to emerging risks. Without institutional checks, errors are amplified rather than corrected.

Moreover, in an era of global interconnectedness, no state can insulate itself from external pressures. Markets, investors, and international partners respond not to internal party structures, but to the credibility of public institutions.

The belief that party supremacy can stabilise governance is therefore an illusion. Stability arises from legitimacy, transparency, and institutional strength, not from hierarchical control.

Reasserting the Primacy of the State

The path forward requires a fundamental reordering of priorities. The state must be restored as the primary locus of authority, operating within the framework of the constitution. Political parties, including ZANU-PF, must function as participants in this system—not as its masters.

For Emmerson Mnangagwa, the choice is stark. He can continue to reinforce a doctrine that concentrates power but erodes legitimacy, or he can redefine leadership by aligning governance with constitutional principles.

The latter path is more demanding. It requires restraint, institutional reform, and a willingness to subject power to law. But it is the only path consistent with the idea of a republic.

Conclusion: A Republic or a Party-State?

The assertion that the party is supreme over government is not a neutral statement of organisational philosophy. It is a declaration about the nature of the state itself.

Zimbabwe cannot be both a constitutional democracy and a party-state. The two are fundamentally incompatible. One is governed by law; the other by hierarchy. One serves citizens; the other serves structures of power.

The question is no longer abstract. It is immediate and unavoidable: will Zimbabwe be governed by its constitution, or by its party?

The answer will define not only the present administration, but the future of the nation.