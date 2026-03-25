Gvt issues monthly reprieve on basic commodities imports

The Government has exempted individuals from obtaining import licences for various basic commodities once a month, according to Statutory Instrument 59 of 2026, cited as Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (No. 15).

The SI was published this Wednesday by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

The goods exempted are for personal use without an import licence, provided they don’t exceed set quantities.

The goods include cooking oil (4 litres); sugar (4 kg); cereals (2 kg); jam (2 kg); peanut butter (2 kg); margarine (2 kg) laundry bar soap (1 box of 24 bars); washing powder (4 kg); one (1) blanket; fourpieces of cotton woven fabric; and body creams or petroleum jellies (1 case of 6).

The SI also says an import licence shall not be required for the importation of personal goods belonging to deceased estates (inheritance goods); diplomats based abroad, returning residents with immigrant status, and returning residents who have resided continuously outside Zimbabwe for a period of not less than six months. – Herald