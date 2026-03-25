Suge Knight Announces Explosive Prison Memoir Detailing Tupac, Diddy Feuds and Death Row Era

Former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight is set to release a highly anticipated memoir that promises an unfiltered account of one of hip-hop’s most controversial and influential eras.

According to AllHipHop, the 352-page book, titled “Your Pain Is My Joy,” will be published on August 4, 2026, through Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint. Knight reportedly wrote the manuscript while serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

The memoir is expected to deliver a raw and unapologetic narrative, with Knight offering his personal perspective on long-standing industry controversies involving figures such as Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and Sean Combs.

Revisiting the Death Row Era

Knight co-founded Death Row Records in 1991 alongside Dr. Dre, building what became one of the most dominant record labels of the 1990s. The label’s roster helped define West Coast rap during what is widely regarded as the genre’s “Golden Age.”

The book reportedly traces the rise and fall of Death Row, offering new insight into the internal dynamics, rivalries, and business practices that shaped the label’s legacy.

Untold Stories and Industry Feuds

Described as a “thrilling ride” through both the music industry and the streets of Compton, the memoir is expected to revisit some of hip-hop’s most debated moments. Among them are Knight’s encounters with artists like Vanilla Ice, his long-running conflicts with Sean Combs, and his account of the 1996 Las Vegas shooting that left Tupac Shakur fatally wounded.

Knight, who was present during the shooting, is set to provide his version of events from inside the vehicle—a perspective that has remained largely unexplored in public discourse for nearly three decades.

A Polarising Voice Unfiltered

Long regarded as one of the most feared figures in hip-hop, Knight’s reputation has been shaped by both his business success and a history of legal troubles and alleged ties to gang networks in Compton.

The memoir’s synopsis suggests a confrontational tone, stating that Knight “pulls no punches” and “asks for no forgiveness,” signalling a candid exploration of his relationships, decision-making, and role in some of the industry’s most contentious episodes.

Release Details

In addition to the print edition, an audiobook version will be released simultaneously, narrated by a professional voice actor. Pre-orders are already available through major retailers, reflecting strong early interest in what is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about hip-hop memoirs in recent years.

As anticipation builds, “Your Pain Is My Joy” is expected to reignite debate around Death Row’s legacy, the East Coast–West Coast rivalry, and the enduring influence of figures who defined an era that continues to shape global hip-hop culture.