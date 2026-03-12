Treasury commits to IMF staff-monitored programme, as it defends US$9,4bn revenue target

TREASURY has defended its ambitious revenue target of approximately US$9,4 billion for 2026 as necessary to secure increased financing for critical infrastructure projects.

The revenue target is a 17% increase from the 2025 target of US$7,57 billion.

The government has been forced to mobilise domestic resources to fund major capital projects due to failure to access external borrowing.

The revenue mobilisation strategy focuses on widening the tax base and leveraging technology to improve collection efficiency.

According to the ministry, increased domestic revenue remains critical in financing key national programmes.

“The resources mobilised will directly support government’s development agenda, enabling the expansion of critical infrastructure and improved provision of essential services to citizens,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The higher revenue target reflects government’s commitment to enhancing fiscal performance while supporting national development priorities, particularly the expansion of roads, health facilities, schools and other public infrastructure.”

Economic analyst Persistence Gwanyanya emphasised the need to maintain macroeconomic stability.

“The focus on domestic resource mobilisation will provide the necessary financial cushion to drive infrastructure development while maintaining macroeconomic stability,” Gwanyanya said.

Zimbabwe’s economic woes are characterised by persistent hyperinflation, severe currency instability and high poverty levels.

The economy faces a massive debt burden of over US$21 billion, including significant external arrears, along with high unemployment, crumbling infrastructure and a shrinking formal sector.

Source: NewsDay