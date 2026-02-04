26 C
Harare
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Subscribe
HomeNewsAfricaGaddafi's son killed in attack in his home's courtyard — TV
Africa

Gaddafi’s son killed in attack in his home’s courtyard — TV

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Technology

Econet plans US$1bn infrastructure listing in landmark Zimbabwe market restructuring

HARARE - Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has placed a valuation...
Africa

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

The case of office misconduct involving the United Kingdom's...
World

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

PARIS,- French President Emmanuel Macron said that preparations for...
Politics

Chamisa utternces ignite rift within Zimbabwe’s opposition

HARARE - The beleaguered former Citizens Coalition for Change...
Economy

Monetary, fiscal discipline anchor policy shift, stability

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic stability in 2025 reflects a...
Markets

Analysts cautiously bullish, as stocks start 2026 on front foot

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s stock markets have started 2026 on...
Business

US Steps Up Minerals Push as Glencore Sells 40% of Congo Copper and Cobalt Assets

JOHANNESBURG — The global race for control of critical...
Africa

South African Envoy’s Death in Paris Draws Scrutiny Amid Claims Linking Him to Epstein-Related Video

JOHANNESBURG — Former South African Ambassador to France Emmanuel...

CAIRO,- Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in the courtyard of his home in Libya in an organized assassination, Al Hadath TV reported.

According to the channel’s sources close to the Gaddafi family, al-Islam was shot dead outside his residence. Four attackers were involved and fled the scene. Al Jazeera reported that shortly before the attack, all CCTV cameras at Gaddafi’s house had been disabled.

The 444th Combat Brigade, which reports to the Ministry of Defense of Libya’s Government of National Unity based in Tripoli, said that Gaddafi’s eldest son was killed during armed clashes. The brigade denied any involvement in the incident.

Earlier, Libya al-Ahrar TV reported that Gaddafi’s son had been killed in the western Libyan city of Zintan. Officials from the Government of National Unity have not yet commented on the reports.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
South African Envoy’s Death in Paris Draws Scrutiny Amid Claims Linking Him to Epstein-Related Video
Next article
Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Econet plans US$1bn infrastructure listing in landmark Zimbabwe market restructuring

Technology 0
HARARE - Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has placed a valuation...

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

Africa 0
The case of office misconduct involving the United Kingdom's...

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

World 0
PARIS,- French President Emmanuel Macron said that preparations for...

Popular

Econet plans US$1bn infrastructure listing in landmark Zimbabwe market restructuring

Technology 0
HARARE - Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has placed a valuation...

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

Africa 0
The case of office misconduct involving the United Kingdom's...

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

World 0
PARIS,- French President Emmanuel Macron said that preparations for...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Econet plans US$1bn infrastructure listing in landmark Zimbabwe market restructuring

Staff Reporter - 0

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

Staff Reporter - 0

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

Staff Reporter - 0

Chamisa utternces ignite rift within Zimbabwe’s opposition

Staff Reporter - 0