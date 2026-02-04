Gaddafi’s son killed in attack in his home’s courtyard — TV

CAIRO,- Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in the courtyard of his home in Libya in an organized assassination, Al Hadath TV reported.

According to the channel’s sources close to the Gaddafi family, al-Islam was shot dead outside his residence. Four attackers were involved and fled the scene. Al Jazeera reported that shortly before the attack, all CCTV cameras at Gaddafi’s house had been disabled.

The 444th Combat Brigade, which reports to the Ministry of Defense of Libya’s Government of National Unity based in Tripoli, said that Gaddafi’s eldest son was killed during armed clashes. The brigade denied any involvement in the incident.

Earlier, Libya al-Ahrar TV reported that Gaddafi’s son had been killed in the western Libyan city of Zintan. Officials from the Government of National Unity have not yet commented on the reports.