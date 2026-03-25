Silicon battlefields: Why Big Tech is a target in the US-Israeli war on Iran

IN traditional wars, armies directed their firepower toward visible strategic assets – military bases, weapons factories, airfields – where supply lines could be mapped and battle plans drawn with relative certainty. Combat effectiveness depended on numbers, firepower, and tactical manoeuvre.

By Jamal Meselmani

Today, however, the logic of war has shifted beyond the physical battlefield. Over the past two decades, the digital revolution has built a second layer of strategic infrastructure behind the front lines, quietly transforming how power is projected and how wars are fought.

Digital infrastructure has moved from the periphery of war to its operational core. Intelligence gathering, drone coordination, and battlefield decision-making increasingly depend on cloud systems and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. The architecture of contemporary conflict is therefore built as much on corporate-run networks as on conventional military hardware.

This evolving reality shapes Iran’s strategic outlook as the war with Washington and Tel Aviv deepens. In Tehran’s assessment, the technological backbone sustaining Western-aligned military operations in West Asia cannot be viewed as politically neutral. It constitutes an extension of the battlespace itself – a domain where economic assets, corporate platforms, and national security objectives intersect.

Corporate networks as instruments of war

In recent years, advanced militaries have woven digital platforms into every stage of warfare. Satellite surveillance systems feed data into cloud networks. Armed drones transmit high-definition video streams requiring immediate analysis.

Signals interception capabilities generate vast intelligence flows that must be converted into rapid operational decisions. Military power, increasingly, is measured not simply by missile stockpiles or air superiority, but by the capacity to process information faster than an adversary.

Major technology firms now sit at the centre of this process. Companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google provide the infrastructure enabling governments and militaries to store, analyse, and deploy critical data. Their cloud platforms underpin intelligence assessments, battlefield logistics, and command-and-control coordination across multiple theaters.

This convergence of corporate technology and state power has reshaped how conflict is understood. Digital networks have become as vital as aircraft carriers or missile defence systems. In the context of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Tehran increasingly interprets this reality as evidence that global technology companies form an integral part of hostile operational environments.

That perception gained public visibility when Iranian media circulated a list of nearly 30 sites across West Asia, and especially the UAE, linked to major tech firms.

They included regional headquarters, engineering offices, and large-scale data centres operated by firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, NVIDIA, IBM, and Palantir Technologies. In Tehran’s reading of the conflict, these facilities represent strategic nodes embedded within the operational ecosystem that sustains adversaries’ military capabilities.

Stretching from Tel Aviv to Persian Gulf cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Manama, these facilities host cloud services used by state institutions, intelligence agencies, and defence contractors. Some contribute directly to artificial intelligence development for surveillance and battlefield analysis. Others support regional digital economies whose stability indirectly underwrites military spending and technological innovation.

In an era where data flows shape combat outcomes, the infrastructures managing those flows may be viewed as legitimate strategic targets.

Project Nimbus and the quiet militarisation of civilian technology

Few initiatives illustrate this fusion more clearly than Israel’s Project Nimbus, a multibillion-dollar agreement with major cloud providers to deliver advanced computing services to government and security agencies. Through such programs, AI applications are deployed to analyse intelligence streams, optimise logistical planning, and support decision-making processes within military command structures.

The project symbolises a broader trend in which private corporations assume functions once reserved for state defence industries. Technology firms do not merely supply equipment; they maintain operational ecosystems that sustain real-time military capabilities. In doing so, they blur the traditional boundary between civilian economic activity and war infrastructure.

Data analytics companies provide another example. Platforms capable of integrating information from diverse sources can identify behavioural patterns, predict threats, and guide tactical responses. In conflict zones, such tools influence battlefield manoeuvres as much as conventional weapons systems. Their presence in regional tech hubs, therefore, carries implications extending beyond commercial interests.

Advanced hardware also plays a decisive role. High-performance processors used to train large AI models enable satellite imagery analysis, automated surveillance, and autonomous drone navigation. Enterprise computing platforms offered by global firms facilitate the integration of operational data across security institutions. Together, these technologies form a digital architecture underpinning modern military operations.

From Iran’s strategic viewpoint, reliance on this architecture transforms technology providers into functional extensions of adversarial power. The more deeply militaries depend on cloud services and data analytics, the more vulnerable those systems become to disruption – whether through cyber operations, economic pressure, or physical targeting.

Weaponising the digital economy and the risk of market shock

The potential consequences extend far beyond the battlefield. Technology giants now constitute pillars of the global financial system. Their market valuations reach into the trillions of dollars, while their services sustain everything from banking transactions to international supply chains. Any disruption to their infrastructure in West Asia could trigger immediate volatility across global markets.

Large-scale data centres in Gulf states highlight the scale of exposure. Over the past decade, governments in the Persian Gulf have invested tens of billions of dollars to attract cloud computing projects and establish regional digital hubs.

These facilities support commercial clients, public institutions, and security agencies alike. They also support financial networks that facilitate cross-border payments, currency transfers, and capital flows.

If such infrastructure were compromised during a regional escalation, the impact would reverberate through stock exchanges, investment portfolios, and national economies. Banking systems reliant on cloud services could experience operational paralysis.

Investor confidence might weaken, prompting capital flight and heightened inflationary pressures. In technologically dependent economies, even short disruptions could produce cascading effects across multiple sectors.

For Israel, where the technology industry accounts for a significant share of exports and economic growth, vulnerability in digital infrastructure carries structural implications. A sustained crisis affecting data networks could accelerate the departure of skilled engineers, undermine investor sentiment, and erode the foundations of its innovation-driven economy.

Global institutions have warned that digital conflict scenarios may reshape investment patterns, particularly in regions perceived as unstable. The intertwining of corporate technology and military strategy thus creates a new form of economic warfare – one in which financial markets become both battlefield and casualty.

Escalation without front lines: Cyber pressure and infrastructure strikes

Analysts examining Iran’s potential response options increasingly point to strategies that combine cyber operations with targeted physical measures. Rather than engaging in direct conventional confrontation, Tehran may seek to degrade adversaries’ operational capabilities by disrupting the digital systems upon which they depend.

Cyberattacks could aim to disable cloud platforms, disrupt intelligence processing, or interfere with communication networks linking regional and global data centres. Such operations would not only hinder military coordination but also generate uncertainty within commercial sectors reliant on uninterrupted digital services.

Physical strikes on critical infrastructure represent another possible escalation pathway. Facilities hosting strategic computing assets, particularly those connected to defence contracts, could become focal points in attempts to impose operational costs without triggering full-scale war. Additionally, interference with terrestrial communication networks or submarine data cables could sever connections between regional hubs and international command systems.

These approaches reflect a broader transformation in conflict dynamics. Control over information flows and technological ecosystems now shapes strategic advantage as decisively as territorial control once did.

War has become increasingly decentralised, waged across networks rather than front lines. Advanced graphics processing units produced by NVIDIA are used to train massive AI models, analyse satellite imagery, and operate reconnaissance drones. Meanwhile, Oracle and IBM provide enterprise computing platforms that enable command and data integration and strategic decision-making.

Comparisons with recent conflicts illustrate this shift. In Ukraine, cyber operations targeting energy grids and communication systems forced rapid adjustments in military logistics. In Gaza, disruptions to terrestrial networks affected coordination on the ground. Yet West Asia presents a distinct scenario: cloud infrastructure here functions not merely as auxiliary support but as a central pillar of US and Israeli military capabilities.

The region’s integration into global digital markets amplifies the stakes. Any escalation affecting technology networks risks triggering a dual crisis – operational for armed forces and economic for international investors.

Multipolar confrontation and the collapse of civilian immunity

The emergence of digital warfare is reshaping strategic thinking worldwide. States confronting technologically superior adversaries are exploring ways to exploit systemic vulnerabilities rather than match conventional firepower. In this context, the targeting of economic infrastructure becomes a method of redistributing risk across globalised networks.

Iran’s rhetoric regarding technology companies reflects this evolving doctrine. By framing corporate platforms as extensions of hostile military power, Tehran signals a willingness to challenge assumptions that civilian commercial assets lie outside the scope of conflict. Such positions resonate within a broader multipolar environment where economic interdependence can be leveraged as a strategic tool.

At the same time, Washington and its allies have increasingly integrated private sector capabilities into defence planning. Public-private partnerships in cyber security, intelligence analytics, and advanced computing have become hallmarks of Western military innovation.

While this approach enhances operational flexibility, it also exposes corporations – and the economies they anchor – to geopolitical confrontation.

War is no longer the sole domain of states. As private technology firms become embedded in military operations, they are drawn into the consequences of policies shaped in distant capitals. Financial markets, global investors, and civilian infrastructure are increasingly pulled into the same vortex of confrontation, turning economic networks into contested arenas in struggles for technological and geopolitical supremacy.

The intensifying standoff between Iran, the US, and Israel illustrates a defining feature of 21st-century conflict. Warfare now unfolds across economic systems and digital architectures as much as on physical battlefields. Technology corporations that once symbolised globalisation’s promise of connectivity increasingly occupy ambiguous positions within this environment.

As far as the Islamic Republic is concerned, the integration of Big Tech into adversarial military frameworks transforms corporate infrastructure into strategic leverage points. Disrupting these networks offers a means of imposing costs, deterring escalation, and reshaping power balances without engaging in direct large-scale confrontation.

For the global economy, however, the implications are profound. The shutdown of a single major data center could inflict losses measured in hundreds of millions of dollars within days, while undermining confidence in the stability of digital markets. Financial systems dependent on uninterrupted information flows would face unprecedented stress.

As states continue to weaponise data, algorithms, and cloud networks, the boundaries separating war and commerce will grow ever more porous. Missiles and tanks still matter. Yet the decisive struggles of the future may revolve around servers, code, and the corporations that control them.

In this emerging order, victory will not be determined solely by battlefield outcomes, but by the capacity to navigate – and disrupt – the technological foundations of global power.

Source: The Cradle