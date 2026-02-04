The case of office misconduct involving the United Kingdom’s former Labour minister and US ambassador, Peter Mandelson, has extended its reach to Africa, specifically the Republic of Congo.

The ongoing release of the Epstein files, a major source of recent public scandal, has revealed intentions to exploit Africa’s resources.

The most recent disclosure from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) indicates that Peter Mandelson sought to persuade Epstein to establish a private bank for the management of the Republic of Congo’s oil funds.

As seen on Bloomberg, Mandelson, in October 2010, after leaving the UK government earlier that year, became the chairman and co-founder of Global Counsel LLP, where an official from Congo asked him to help find Qatari or Singaporean investors to build the private bank.

Later, Mandelson discussed the project with high-ranking Qatari officials, but he also requested that the Congolese official meet with Epstein, who, according to his words, “knows more about finance than anyone” and “is a good friend and totally trustworthy,” the documents state.

A look into the case reveals that the bank was never built and the project never evolved past its conversation phase.

Mandelson, who is currently being investigated by the UK police, is slated to quit the House of Lords, concerning his reference in the latest rounds of the leaked Epstein files.

“I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences,” Met Police Commander Ella Marriott said.

“The Met will continue to assess all relevant information brought to our attention as part of this investigation and won’t be commenting any further at this time,” she added.

“An initial review of the documents released in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the US Department of Justice… found that they contain likely market-sensitive information surrounding the 2008 financial crash and official activities thereafter to stabilise the economy,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said in a statement.

The Epstein files are court records, depositions, emails, and other documents relating to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of running a long-term sex trafficking operation involving teenage girls.

These materials were obtained through criminal cases, civil lawsuits filed by victims, and investigations into Epstein and his collaborators.

The files contain information about patterns of abuse, recruitment strategies, travel diaries, financial agreements, and contacts with influential figures in politics, business, and entertainment.

While the records name numerous people, they do not necessarily show criminal activity by everyone identified. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, and it was officially deemed a suicide.