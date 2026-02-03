South African Envoy’s Death in Paris Draws Scrutiny Amid Claims Linking Him to Epstein-Related Video

JOHANNESBURG — Former South African Ambassador to France Emmanuel Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa, who died in Paris in late September 2025, is the subject of renewed speculation after a video allegedly circulated online shows him with young women aboard what viewers claim is Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet. Those claims have not been independently verified by reputable news organisations.

Ambassador Mthethwa, 58, served as South Africa’s head of mission in Paris from February 29, 2024, until his death on September 30, 2025, after a long career in public service that included senior ministerial roles within the South African government.

His body was discovered outside the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel after he was reported missing by his wife the previous evening. French authorities have said he fell from a 22nd-floor window, and early investigative reports suggest the circumstances are consistent with suicide, though inquiries remain open.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mthethwa’s passing as a “moment of deep grief” and extended condolences to his family. Plans for a Special Official Funeral Category 2 were announced, with the ambassador’s funeral held in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal in October 2025.

MASSIVE BREAKING: We’ve Identified the unknown man flying on Epstein’s plane in the Epstein files. Former South African Ambassador to France from 2024 until his death in 2025, Nathi Mthethwa. Yes that’s right. He DIED by “SUICIDE” after allegedly jumping out of a window on… pic.twitter.com/Lzy8RXYbVG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 3, 2026

Claims Around Epstein Connection and “Identified Man”

Recently released U.S. Department of Justice documents known as the Epstein files have prompted global interest in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s network, including flight logs, emails and other materials involving numerous public figures. These files broadly detail Epstein’s connections with influential individuals from politics, business and entertainment, but do not specifically verify the presence of Mthethwa aboard Epstein’s aircraft.

In some online posts and social media content, a video is circulating that purports to show Mthethwa with girls on what is described as Epstein’s private jet, alongside claims that an “unknown man” on the plane has now been identified. There is no corroborated reporting from major news organisations confirming the authenticity of the video, the identity of the aircraft, or the events depicted. No reputable source has independently verified that Mthethwa was on any of Epstein’s flights.

As of early 2026, the publicly released Epstein files focus on broader patterns and associations involving many high-profile figures but remain heavily redacted and subject to ongoing analysis by journalists and legal experts.