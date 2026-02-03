16.5 C
Harare
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Subscribe
HomeNewsAfricaSouth African Envoy’s Death in Paris Draws Scrutiny Amid Claims Linking Him...
WorldAfricaMain Headline

South African Envoy’s Death in Paris Draws Scrutiny Amid Claims Linking Him to Epstein-Related Video

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Economy

Monetary, fiscal discipline anchor policy shift, stability

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic stability in 2025 reflects a...
Markets

Analysts cautiously bullish, as stocks start 2026 on front foot

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s stock markets have started 2026 on...
Business

US Steps Up Minerals Push as Glencore Sells 40% of Congo Copper and Cobalt Assets

JOHANNESBURG — The global race for control of critical...
Business

Zimbabwe’s Mineral Exports Surge in Volume as Value Edges Higher in 2025

HARARE — Zimbabwe recorded a sharp increase in mineral...
Africa

France wants to assasinate Captain Ibrahim Traoré

Ouagadougou,- (AIB)-French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to eliminate "undesirable...
Law & Crime

Nigeria set to take over Africa’s automotive future as assembly plant nears completion

Nigeria is stepping up its ambitions in Africa’s automotive...
Law & Crime

Zimplats wins royalty dispute as High Court blocks ZIMRA’s US$7.1m claim

HARARE – The High Court has ruled that Zimbabwe...
Sports

Marvelous Nakamba joins Sheffield Wednesday after Luton exit

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom – Zimbabwe captain Marvelous Nakamba has...

JOHANNESBURG — Former South African Ambassador to France Emmanuel Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa, who died in Paris in late September 2025, is the subject of renewed speculation after a video allegedly circulated online shows him with young women aboard what viewers claim is Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet. Those claims have not been independently verified by reputable news organisations.

Ambassador Mthethwa, 58, served as South Africa’s head of mission in Paris from February 29, 2024, until his death on September 30, 2025, after a long career in public service that included senior ministerial roles within the South African government.

His body was discovered outside the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel after he was reported missing by his wife the previous evening. French authorities have said he fell from a 22nd-floor window, and early investigative reports suggest the circumstances are consistent with suicide, though inquiries remain open.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mthethwa’s passing as a “moment of deep grief” and extended condolences to his family. Plans for a Special Official Funeral Category 2 were announced, with the ambassador’s funeral held in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal in October 2025.

Claims Around Epstein Connection and “Identified Man”

Recently released U.S. Department of Justice documents known as the Epstein files have prompted global interest in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s network, including flight logs, emails and other materials involving numerous public figures. These files broadly detail Epstein’s connections with influential individuals from politics, business and entertainment, but do not specifically verify the presence of Mthethwa aboard Epstein’s aircraft.

In some online posts and social media content, a video is circulating that purports to show Mthethwa with girls on what is described as Epstein’s private jet, alongside claims that an “unknown man” on the plane has now been identified. There is no corroborated reporting from major news organisations confirming the authenticity of the video, the identity of the aircraft, or the events depicted. No reputable source has independently verified that Mthethwa was on any of Epstein’s flights.

As of early 2026, the publicly released Epstein files focus on broader patterns and associations involving many high-profile figures but remain heavily redacted and subject to ongoing analysis by journalists and legal experts.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
France wants to assasinate Captain Ibrahim Traoré

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Monetary, fiscal discipline anchor policy shift, stability

Economy 0
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic stability in 2025 reflects a...

Analysts cautiously bullish, as stocks start 2026 on front foot

Markets 0
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s stock markets have started 2026 on...

US Steps Up Minerals Push as Glencore Sells 40% of Congo Copper and Cobalt Assets

Business 0
JOHANNESBURG — The global race for control of critical...

Popular

Monetary, fiscal discipline anchor policy shift, stability

Economy 0
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic stability in 2025 reflects a...

Analysts cautiously bullish, as stocks start 2026 on front foot

Markets 0
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s stock markets have started 2026 on...

US Steps Up Minerals Push as Glencore Sells 40% of Congo Copper and Cobalt Assets

Business 0
JOHANNESBURG — The global race for control of critical...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monetary, fiscal discipline anchor policy shift, stability

Staff Reporter - 0

Analysts cautiously bullish, as stocks start 2026 on front foot

Staff Reporter - 0

US Steps Up Minerals Push as Glencore Sells 40% of Congo Copper and Cobalt...

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe’s Mineral Exports Surge in Volume as Value Edges Higher in 2025

Staff Reporter - 0