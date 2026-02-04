Elon Musk becomes first person ever worth over $800 billion

NEW YORK,- Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, has become the first person in history whose net worth has exceeded $800 billion, reaching a record $852 billion, Forbes magazine reported.

The surge in Musk’s fortune followed SpaceX’s acquisition of xAI, another company founded by the billionaire. The combined company was valued at $1.25 trillion and brought Musk $84 billion, according to Forbes.

Before the deal, Musk owned about 42% of SpaceX, which is about $336 billion considering the company’s estimated value of $800 billion. He also owned a 49% stake in xAI worth $122 billion. After the merger, his stake in the combined company is estimated at 43%, or $542 billion, making SpaceX the billionaire’s largest asset.

This is the second merger of Musk’s companies in less than a year. In March 2025, he combined xAI with the X social media company.

According to Forbes, Musk has set four net worth records over the past four months. In October 2025, he became the first person to top $500 billion, followed by $600 billion on December 15 and $700 billion on December 19. He now surpasses the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, whose fortune is estimated at $281 billion, by $578 billion.