20.5 C
Harare
Friday, February 6, 2026
Subscribe
HomeNewsWorldWhite House Defends AI-Generated Video Depicting Obamas as Apes Shared on Trump’s...
World

White House Defends AI-Generated Video Depicting Obamas as Apes Shared on Trump’s Truth Social

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Markets

Econet’s Proposed Exit Sets a New Benchmark for Value Realisation in Frontier Equity Markets

THE proposed exit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited marks...
Main Headline

War Veteran and Mnangagwa Critic Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza Dies in South Africa

HARARE – Blessed Runesu Geza, a liberation war veteran...
Law & Crime

Acid attack turns fatal

A MUTARE man has been arrested and charged with...
Entertainment

50 Cent concedes Jay-Z outmanoeuvred him in the business of hip-hop

Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has acknowledged...
Agriculture & Environment

Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe land reforms amid sanctions debate at Dubai summit

HARARE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has defended his...
Business

Zimbabwe sovereign fund breaks up mining empire to chase specialist capital

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s sovereign wealth vehicle is dismantling its...
Business

UK doors opening for Zimbabwe accountants

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) is...
Banking

The Great Shift: From Paper Markets to Physical Control of Resources

We are witnessing the end of one era and...

Washington, — The White House has defended the circulation of an apparently artificial intelligence–generated video portraying former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes, after the clip was shared on President Donald Trump’s verified Truth Social account.

In a statement issued to Deadline, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed criticism of the video, describing it as part of a broader internet meme. “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King,” Leavitt said. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something that actually matters to the American public.”

The video was posted twice overnight on Trump’s Truth Social account as part of a minute-long clip alleging voting machine anomalies and bearing the watermark PatriotNewsOutlet.com. In the final seconds, a brief two-second segment appears showing Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes dancing in a jungle setting to the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

The segment featuring the Obamas carries a separate watermark, “@XERIAS_X”, suggesting it originated from a different source. The account associated with that watermark appears to have first posted the video in October last year. The longer clip portrays Trump as a lion, while other Democratic figures, including Hillary Clinton and New York politician Zohran Mamdani, are depicted as animated jungle animals.

The @XERIAS_X account uses a profile image of the Pepe the Frog meme dressed as Trump and has previously claimed credit for other AI-generated videos reposted by the president, including a controversial clip circulated during last year’s “No Kings” protests.

The White House declined to say whether Trump personally shared the video or whether he was aware that the Obama clip had been embedded within the voting-related footage.

The post drew swift condemnation from Democratic leaders and Trump critics. California governor Gavin Newsom described the video as “disgusting behaviour by the President” and called on Republican officials to denounce it.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries also criticised the post, calling the portrayal of the Obamas offensive and racially charged. “President Obama and Michelle Obama are brilliant, compassionate and patriotic Americans who represent the best of this country,” Jeffries said. “Donald Trump is a vile, unhinged and malignant bottom feeder. Why are Republican leaders continuing to stand by this behaviour? Every single Republican must immediately denounce this disgusting bigotry.”

The controversy comes amid a surge of activity on Trump’s Truth Social account, which has recently shared a series of unrelated viral videos, including light-hearted clips featuring animals and visual effects. However, the account has previously faced criticism for reposting content widely condemned as racist or demeaning. Last year, it shared a manipulated image of Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a fake moustache and sombrero, prompting backlash and denunciations at the time.

The latest incident has renewed debate in Washington over the use of AI-generated political content, online misinformation, and the standards applied to presidential social media activity in an election-sensitive environment.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Elon Musk becomes first person ever worth over $800 billion

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Econet’s Proposed Exit Sets a New Benchmark for Value Realisation in Frontier Equity Markets

Markets 0
THE proposed exit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited marks...

War Veteran and Mnangagwa Critic Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza Dies in South Africa

Main Headline 0
HARARE – Blessed Runesu Geza, a liberation war veteran...

Acid attack turns fatal

Law & Crime 0
A MUTARE man has been arrested and charged with...

Popular

Econet’s Proposed Exit Sets a New Benchmark for Value Realisation in Frontier Equity Markets

Markets 0
THE proposed exit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited marks...

War Veteran and Mnangagwa Critic Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza Dies in South Africa

Main Headline 0
HARARE – Blessed Runesu Geza, a liberation war veteran...

Acid attack turns fatal

Law & Crime 0
A MUTARE man has been arrested and charged with...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Econet’s Proposed Exit Sets a New Benchmark for Value Realisation in Frontier Equity Markets

Staff Reporter - 0

War Veteran and Mnangagwa Critic Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza Dies in South Africa

Staff Reporter - 0

Acid attack turns fatal

Staff Reporter - 0

50 Cent concedes Jay-Z outmanoeuvred him in the business of hip-hop

Staff Reporter - 0