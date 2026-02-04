Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

PARIS,- French President Emmanuel Macron said that preparations for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are underway.

“Preparations are currently underway, and technical discussions on this issue are ongoing,” he told reporters while traveling to the Upper Saone department.

Macron noted that consultations on the matter are also being held with European partners and Vladimir Zelensky. He added that preparations are also underway for future discussions on ending the Ukrainian conflict under the auspices of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, as part of efforts to develop security guarantees for Kiev.

Meanwhile, Macron declined to specify when the expected conversation with Putin might take place. “I think it would be useful, but I do not think Russia is ready to make peace in the coming days or weeks,” he said.

On January 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described President Macron’s statements about his intention to contact Putin as a publicity stunt. He recalled that Macron had repeatedly spoken about the need for such a conversation, but it never took place. Earlier, Lavrov stressed that Putin is always open to dialogue provided it takes place in a “polite” atmosphere.

On January 6, Macron said he intended to hold talks with Putin as soon as possible. In December 2025, following an EU summit in Brussels, the French leader stated that it was time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia. He emphasized that the current format of talks on Ukraine, in which US negotiators discuss the terms of a settlement with Russia without European participation, “is not optimal.”