Shuntai Investments Targets 40 % Share of Zimbabwe’s Cement Market by 2027

HARARE — Emerging cement producer Shuntai Investments has announced bold plans to capture up to 40 % of Zimbabwe’s cement market by 2027, signalling a significant shift in the country’s construction materials landscape, Mining Zimbabwe reports.

The company’s General Manager, Lee Xiandong, revealed during a visit to Shuntai’s flagship plant in Chegutu that the firm is aggressively expanding its production footprint nationwide. Once fully operational, Shuntai forecasts its total cement output will exceed 3 million tonnes per year, positioning it as one of the largest cement manufacturers in Zimbabwe.

The Chegutu facility—still under construction—is approximately 65 % complete, with commissioning scheduled by the end of June. The site will include a daily clinker production capacity of between 1 500 t and 1 800 t and an 800 000-tonne cement line, alongside a 400 000-tonne limestone unit.

To support operations and energy needs, Shuntai plans to install a 30 MW thermal power plant once the cement line is commissioned.

Shuntai’s expansion blueprint extends well beyond Chegutu, with planned plants and grinding stations in key urban centres. Proposed facilities include major production lines in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, and a complex in Zvishavane/Belingwe, each paired with local power stations to ensure reliable energy supply.

The company has already invested US $80 million into the Chegutu project, with total investment anticipated to reach US $120 million by the end of the current phase. During construction Shuntai has employed more than 300 workers, with plans to retain and upskill many for specialised roles once operations begin. Overall job creation across Shuntai’s network is expected to exceed 1 000 positions.

However, Mr. Xiandong noted several obstacles. Delays in quarry licence approvals from the Mines Office and ongoing negotiations with local landowners for power infrastructure could hamper progress. He also called for regulatory adjustments to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conditions, which he described as stricter than those found in more industrialised markets.

Despite these challenges, Shuntai has engaged actively with local authorities and communities, contributing equipment and support for municipal projects as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

Mr. Xiandong said the company would prioritise serving the domestic market before considering exports, and that its entry is likely to bring competitive pricing for cement due to local sourcing of raw materials such as limestone and coal.