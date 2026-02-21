Late Businessman Mutumwa Mawere’s SA Mansion Heads to Auction

JOHANNESBURG — The Bryanston mansion of the late Zimbabwean businessman Mutumwa Mawere has been listed for auction under his insolvent estate, with a reserve price of R6 million.

The upmarket property, situated at 62 Cambridge Road in Bryanston, is being sold as part of estate proceedings following Mawere’s death last month.

Mawere, a South African-based Zimbabwean industrialist, died on January 15, 2026, at Mediclinic Bryanston Hospital at the age of 66.

An insolvent estate arises when an individual’s liabilities exceed their realisable assets, rendering the estate unable to settle outstanding debts in full. In such instances, the estate is placed under legal administration, where assets are liquidated to repay creditors in accordance with statutory priority rules, often leaving limited or no inheritance for beneficiaries.

According to the listing, the property carries a monthly bond repayment of R58,898, with municipal rates amounting to R7,686.99 per month. The total once-off costs are estimated at R612,865, while the minimum gross monthly income required is stated as R196,328.

The residence spans 5,098 square metres and was listed for auction on February 11. It is scheduled to go under the hammer on February 25 at 11am.

A description on the Property24 portal characterises the property as:

“A magnificent home set within a beautifully landscaped, leafy garden, this expansive four-bedroom family home offers exceptional lifestyle amenities. The property features a swimming pool, private tennis court and a miniature golf course, a wine cellar and billiard room, ideal for entertaining and outdoor living. Additional highlights include an extra-large double garage, carport, gazebo and two large garden storerooms, staff accommodation and a fully separate three-bedroom cottage, perfect for extended family, guests or rental income.”

Mawere rose to prominence through business interests held via Africa Resources Limited and SMM Holdings, with operations spanning mining, manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, agriculture and media.

His business empire was seized by the Government of Zimbabwe in 2004 under the Reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act. Authorities cited SMM Holdings’ insolvency, debts to state-linked entities, and allegations including fraud and currency externalisation.

Mawere subsequently relocated to South Africa, maintaining that the state action constituted political retribution linked to his criticism of senior officials. Despite protracted legal challenges, he was unable to regain control of the assets.