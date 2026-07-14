Zimbabwe govt to continue reviewing taxes, levies

Government will continue reviewing taxes and levies to ensure they reflect prevailing economic conditions, improve the ease of doing business and support Zimbabwe’s goal of attaining upper-middle-income status by 2030.

This was revealed by Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, while addressing the party’s Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed preparations for Zanu-PF’s 23rd National People’s Conference, which will be hosted by Mashonaland West Province in October. Delegates were also briefed on the enactment of Constitution Amendment Act No. 3 and plans to activate Civil Protection Units across districts to assist Zimbabweans returning from South Africa.

Addressing party members, Ziyambi said the Second Republic remained committed to creating a business-friendly environment by rationalising taxes and levies.

“We are in the process of reviewing levies and taxes. We do not want to overburden our citizens and businesses with excessive taxes and levies,” he said.

“The exercise is comprehensive and includes local authorities so that we streamline operations and create a more predictable business environment.”

He said the review seeks to harmonise charges imposed by local authorities, which in some instances vary significantly and discourage investment.

“We have a local authority that was charging a levy of about US$4,000, while another council was charging between US$20 and US$40 for the same service. That was discouraging investors. The rationalisation exercise seeks to ensure uniformity in the way business is conducted across the country,” he said.

The review follows recent fiscal measures announced in the 2026 National Budget aimed at reducing the cost of doing business while maintaining revenue for public services.

Among the measures, Treasury reduced the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) on ZiG-denominated transactions from 2 percent to 1.5 percent to encourage greater use of the local currency. The tax was also made deductible for corporate income tax purposes. Government also increased Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15 percent to 15.5 percent as part of broader tax reforms.

Ziyambi also welcomed efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to improve international connectivity, citing the planned reintroduction of direct Air Zimbabwe flights between Harare and London.

“The President has made travelling to and from London easier through the introduction of direct flights, reducing travel time significantly. This improves connectivity and enhances the ease of doing business,” he said.

He added that Zanu-PF was embracing digital technology within its cell structures to improve communication, transparency, accountability and monitoring of programmes at grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka described the signing into law of Constitution Amendment Act No. 3 as an important milestone for governance and national development.

She also urged party structures to support Zimbabweans returning from South Africa.

“The party has been directed to ensure that our people coming back home are received, supported and integrated with dignity. No one should be left behind,” she said.

Mliswa-Chikoka said Civil Protection Committees would work with Government departments and other stakeholders to coordinate shelter, food and other essential services for returnees.

The meeting was attended by Zanu-PF Politburo members Christopher Mutsvangwa and Webster Shamu, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo, and other senior party officials from the province.

Source – The Herald