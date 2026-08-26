Citigroup’s Zimbabwe Call Could Strengthen Debt Negotiations and Clear the Path Towards Monetary Normalisation

American banking giant Citigroup’s more positive reading of Zimbabwe’s economy, as reported by Bloomberg, could have implications well beyond the immediate debate over inflation, the Zimbabwe Gold currency and economic growth.

By Brighton Musonza

For a country that has spent more than two decades largely cut off from normal international capital markets, an endorsement from a major global investment bank could help reshape perceptions of sovereign risk.

That matters for the debt negotiations.

Zimbabwe’s challenge is not simply to clear its arrears. It must also reduce the systemic risk that has kept international lenders, banks and investors cautious about the country.

If that risk falls, the cost and availability of finance should improve. Over time, that could support investment, strengthen foreign-exchange generation and create better conditions for monetary reform.

Related:

The Zimbabwe Financial Mail sees the Citi assessment as important because it shifts the conversation from whether Zimbabwe has stabilised to whether the country is becoming financially investable again.

Citi’s message is ultimately about risk

Citigroup is not a Zimbabwean creditor, and its assessment is not a sovereign credit upgrade.

Its influence comes instead from the way global investment banks shape market perceptions. Their economists advise institutional investors, multinational companies, banks and asset managers.

When a major global bank becomes more constructive on Zimbabwe, it can influence how investors assess the country’s future risk.

Zimbabwe’s problem has never been an absence of economic activity. The deeper problem has been the risk premium attached to operating in the country.

A mining company may have an attractive deposit, but currency instability and sovereign risk raise its required return. A bank may be willing to lend, but the interest rate reflects the possibility of currency disruption, payment restrictions or renewed macroeconomic instability.

The same risk affects multinational investment.

Citi’s message is therefore significant because a more credible economic trajectory can gradually reduce that risk premium.

The debt negotiations are the real test

Zimbabwe’s external debt problem remains substantial.

The IMF estimated external arrears at about US$7.4 billion at the end of 2024, with a large share owed to Paris Club creditors and multilateral institutions.

Those arrears remain one of the main barriers to normal access to international development finance.

Zimbabwe’s Structured Dialogue Platform has consequently become central to efforts to resolve the debt problem and restore international financial relations.

The planned Debt Consultative Group, to be co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, adds another layer to that process by bringing creditors and Zimbabwe closer together.

For the Zimbabwe Financial Mail, Citi’s assessment matters because debt negotiations depend heavily on expectations about Zimbabwe’s future.

Creditors are not only assessing what Zimbabwe can pay today. They are assessing what the country might be able to pay five, 10 or 20 years from now.

If inflation is falling, reserves are improving, fiscal policy is becoming more disciplined and foreign-exchange generation is strengthening, the value of future debt repayments becomes more credible.

That can improve the negotiating environment.

Zimbabwe faces two competing debt strategies

Zimbabwe’s debt debate increasingly revolves around two options.

The first is substantial debt relief or outright write-offs. Supporters argue that much of the debt is more than two decades old and that Zimbabwe cannot reasonably carry its historical burden into another generation.

The second option is refinancing. If creditors reject large write-offs, Zimbabwe could potentially borrow on cheaper and longer-term terms and use the proceeds to settle some existing arrears.

Neither approach is automatically superior.

Debt relief removes liabilities without creating replacement obligations. Refinancing can achieve a similar economic effect if the new debt carries significantly lower interest rates, longer maturities and more manageable repayment schedules.

The real question is the net present value of the transaction.

Borrowing to settle arrears makes sense only if the new financing materially improves Zimbabwe’s future cash-flow position and opens access to larger pools of cheaper capital.

Otherwise, it is simply debt substitution.

“Peter to pay Paul” can work — under one condition

It is easy to dismiss arrears refinancing as borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. That description is accurate if nothing changes except the identity of the creditor.

But sovereign refinancing can create real value when it changes the cost and structure of the liability.

Replacing a short-term, high-cost obligation with a long-term facility at a much lower rate can substantially reduce debt-service pressure.

For Zimbabwe, such an arrangement could become useful if creditors refuse substantial debt cancellation. The country could use cheaper, longer-term financing to settle agreed arrears while restructuring the remaining obligations.

The result would be a more manageable sovereign balance sheet. That is very different from simply borrowing more money.

But Zimbabwe should not surrender the case for debt relief

The possibility of refinancing should not weaken Zimbabwe’s demand for meaningful debt relief.

Its arrears have accumulated over many years. The IMF has documented the prolonged nature of the country’s external debt problem.

Creditors should ultimately be concerned with the economic value of their claims rather than only their historical face value.

A claim that cannot realistically be serviced in full may be worth more to a creditor after restructuring than it is under an unrealistic repayment schedule. Zimbabwe should therefore continue seeking substantial relief.

Refinancing should be treated as part of the negotiating toolkit, not as an automatic substitute for restructuring.

Citi could strengthen Zimbabwe’s negotiating narrative

This is where Citi’s assessment becomes particularly relevant. Creditors are generally more willing to restructure claims when they believe the debtor economy is recovering.

A permanently unstable economy increases the probability of another default. A stabilising economy improves the prospect of repayment.

Citi’s more positive assessment therefore strengthens the argument that Zimbabwe is no longer simply the economy associated with hyperinflation, currency collapse and fiscal instability.

That does not eliminate the debt problem. It changes the assumptions surrounding it. For Harare, that distinction could prove valuable at the negotiating table.

Debt resolution is ultimately a risk-reduction exercise

The biggest benefit of successful debt restructuring may not be the headline reduction in the debt stock. It may be the removal of systemic financial risk.

Zimbabwe’s arrears, currency history and restricted access to external finance have created a high-risk environment for international banks and investors.

Resolving the debt problem would begin removing one of those structural constraints. The benefits could spread across the financial system.

Banks could strengthen correspondent relationships. Companies could obtain trade-finance facilities more easily. Exporters could access working capital. Infrastructure projects could attract syndicated financing.

The sovereign could eventually regain access to international capital markets at more competitive rates. Debt restructuring is therefore more than an accounting exercise. It is a process of financial-system normalisation.

The banking system is where the benefits eventually appear

The effect would ultimately be felt by Zimbabwean banks.

An international lender providing a trade-finance facility to a Zimbabwean bank prices both the bank and the sovereign environment.

If sovereign risk is high, external funding becomes expensive or unavailable. If that risk falls, funding costs can decline.

Domestic banks can then lend more competitively to exporters, manufacturers, importers and other businesses.

That can create a reinforcing cycle: Lower sovereign risk can produce cheaper external funding. Cheaper funding can support more investment. More investment can increase production and exports. Stronger exports can improve foreign-exchange reserves. Better reserves can reinforce confidence in the financial system.

That is the transmission mechanism Zimbabwe needs.

The supply side is beginning to move in the right direction

Zimbabwe’s recent stabilisation has largely been a supply-side development. The country has been working to improve production, strengthen foreign-exchange availability, stabilise the exchange rate and rebuild reserves.

The RBZ expects foreign-currency reserves to reach approximately US$2 billion by year-end, from about US$1.6 billion currently.

The significance goes beyond the headline figure. Higher reserves provide greater capacity to absorb external shocks and support confidence in the monetary system.

That creates a stronger foundation for future currency reform.

A single currency is ultimately a demand-side reform

A stable supply side does not automatically create a stable currency. Zimbabwe continues to operate within a multi-currency environment, with foreign currency playing a major role in domestic transactions.

A single currency would eventually consolidate the monetary system, improve price transparency and give monetary policy greater room to operate through one domestic unit of account.

But the sequencing is critical. Government can legislate a currency. It cannot legislate confidence in it.

Households and businesses must believe that the currency will retain its value, banks must trust the monetary framework and investors must believe that policy will remain consistent.

That confidence has to be earned.

Debt resolution and currency reform are therefore connected

This is why the debt negotiations have implications for monetary policy. If debt resolution lowers sovereign risk, Zimbabwe can potentially access cheaper external finance.

Cheaper finance can support investment and production. Greater production can strengthen foreign-exchange earnings. Stronger reserves can improve monetary credibility.

A more credible financial system, in turn, creates better conditions for a single currency.

The sequence is therefore important: Debt resolution → lower systemic risk → cheaper credit → investment → production → stronger foreign-exchange generation → stronger reserves → greater monetary credibility → eventual currency unification.

A single currency would therefore be the culmination of stabilisation rather than its starting point.

Zambia provides a powerful warning

Zambia offers Zimbabwe an important case study. The country defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020 and entered a lengthy restructuring process under the G20 Common Framework.

The process involved official creditors, commercial creditors and bondholders. Negotiations eventually produced agreements covering major parts of Zambia’s debt. But the process also exposed serious weaknesses in the Common Framework.

Creditor coordination proved difficult. Negotiations took years. Uncertainty remained elevated while the restructuring was being completed. For Zimbabwe, the lesson is straightforward. Debt negotiations can themselves impose an economic cost when they take too long.

Businesses postpone investment. Banks remain cautious. Financing stays expensive. Government operates with limited fiscal flexibility. Zimbabwe therefore needs speed as well as debt relief.

Zambia also shows why restructuring can work

Zambia’s experience is not entirely negative. The restructuring ultimately produced significant cash-flow relief through longer maturities, lower interest costs and revised repayment structures.

The country’s bond restructuring also demonstrated that creditors can accept complex arrangements that link repayment to future economic performance.

That offers Zimbabwe a useful model. Debt restructuring does not necessarily have to mean a single, across-the-board haircut.

It can combine principal relief, maturity extensions, grace periods, lower interest rates and payments linked to economic performance.

Such structures can give creditors a pathway to recovery while giving the debtor economy enough time to rebuild.

Zambia’s most important lesson: time has an economic cost

The most important lesson may be the cost of delay.

Every year spent in debt restructuring uncertainty is another year in which investment decisions are postponed and the sovereign remains outside normal financial markets.

Zambia’s experience demonstrated how a restructuring can become a process in its own right. Zimbabwe should avoid that outcome. The proposed Debt Consultative Group could help by improving coordination between Zimbabwe and its creditors.

The country needs a settlement that is credible, comprehensive and fast enough to restore confidence.

Zimbabwe must avoid the Zambia trap

Zimbabwe’s circumstances are not identical to Zambia’s.

Its debt problem is dominated by longstanding arrears and restricted access to multilateral finance rather than the same combination of Eurobond default and official creditor negotiations that Zambia experienced.

But the broader lesson still applies.

The longer Zimbabwe remains between debt systems, the longer it carries the financial penalty of being neither fully restructured nor fully reintegrated.

That is the systemic risk the country needs to eliminate. The endgame is macroeconomic equilibrium. Citi’s assessment ultimately fits into a much larger economic story.

Zimbabwe’s challenge is to establish equilibrium between its fiscal, monetary, financial and external sectors. The supply side must generate enough goods, services and exports.

Government must raise sufficient revenue without destabilising growth. The monetary system must preserve confidence.

Banks must channel savings into productive investment. The external sector must generate adequate foreign currency.

And public debt must remain consistent with the country’s capacity to pay. These objectives are inseparable.

A credible currency is difficult to sustain without fiscal discipline. Low inflation is difficult to maintain if monetary expansion consistently exceeds productive growth. Long-term capital is difficult to attract while sovereign arrears remain unresolved.

The reforms therefore need to converge.

The banking system could become the transmission mechanism

Debt resolution could allow Zimbabwe’s financial system to reconnect more deeply with international banking.

That could be transformative.

Correspondent banking relationships could strengthen. Development institutions could expand trade and project finance. Zimbabwean banks could obtain longer-term foreign-currency funding.

Exporters could borrow against predictable foreign-exchange receipts. Pension funds and insurers could participate more actively in infrastructure financing.

International investors could increasingly assess Zimbabwean assets on their underlying returns rather than simply on country risk.

That is what financial normalisation would look like in practice.

Citi’s endorsement is therefore bigger than Citi

Citigroup has not solved Zimbabwe’s debt problem. Its assessment also does not guarantee that creditors will accept Harare’s preferred restructuring terms.

Its importance lies elsewhere.

A major global financial institution is signalling that Zimbabwe’s current trajectory may be materially different from the country’s historical economic reputation.

That is precisely the narrative Zimbabwe needs to reinforce. The country can tell creditors that it is not asking them to support a return to the policies that produced its crisis.

It is asking them to restructure legacy obligations while undertaking reforms intended to restore monetary stability, strengthen fiscal management, rebuild reserves and expand productive capacity.

That is a stronger negotiating proposition.

The Zimbabwe Financial Mail believes Citi’s more constructive assessment could help reinforce that argument, provided Zimbabwe can demonstrate that its reforms are durable.

Equity Axis has likewise highlighted the significance of improving macroeconomic conditions and the prospect of renewed investor confidence as Zimbabwe works towards rebuilding its international financial relationships.

But sentiment is not reform.

Zimbabwe still has to reconcile its debt, secure meaningful creditor relief, strengthen institutions and prove that recent macroeconomic stability can survive shocks.

If it succeeds, the payoff will extend beyond debt.

Zimbabwe could move from an economy characterised by arrears, expensive capital and currency fragmentation towards one integrated into international finance and supported by cheaper credit.

That would create a much stronger foundation for eventual monetary unification.

The ultimate objective should be financial reintegration

Zimbabwe should therefore define success more broadly than simply clearing arrears. The real objective should be financial reintegration.

Debt restructuring is the mechanism. Arrears clearance is the gateway. Lower systemic risk is the immediate consequence. Cheaper credit is the transmission channel. Investment and production are the economic outcomes.

A credible single currency can then become the monetary expression of that wider normalisation.

Citi’s assessment matters because international perceptions may finally be beginning to catch up with the economic stabilisation taking place in Zimbabwe.

The country has an opportunity to use that change in perception to strengthen its debt negotiations.

But it must not confuse improved sentiment with completed reform.

The debt still has to be restructured. The financial system still needs deeper reform. Fiscal discipline must remain intact. Monetary credibility must be protected.

If those pieces fall into place, the economic sequence becomes much clearer.

The supply side is moving in the right direction. Debt resolution can remove the financial bottleneck. A stronger banking system can transmit cheaper capital into productive activity. And, once the necessary conditions are firmly established, a single currency can address the demand side of the monetary equation.

That is the route towards the objective Zimbabwe has struggled to achieve for decades: macroeconomic equilibrium.

Off we go.