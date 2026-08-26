Kelsea Tafirenyika sends ‘profuse apology’ to first lady after jail hell

HARARE — Lawyers for 22-year-old Kelsea Mnangagwa, second wife of Collins Mnangagwa, twin son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, have written to First Lady Auxiliia Mnangagwa denying any role in a scandal engulfing the first family.

“It has never been our intention to scandalise you or the first family,” the lawyers, Admire Rubaya and Everson Chatambudza, wrote. The letter follows reports that the first lady had become physical with Kelsea’s mother, Amina Jessub Arab, demanding she lift an alleged spell cast on Collins and return assets said to be worth over $10 million allegedly stolen from her son.

Kelsea’s lawyers say the allegations were manufactured by “others, opportunists, detractors and adversaries of the first family… to cause disharmony,” insisting “our client is not party to that scandalous enterprise, and neither are we.”

Kelsea, who faces drug possession and money laundering charges, remains in custody in Harare seeking bail. She was arrested on August 4. Her mother, sister and aunt are being held without bail at Mlondolozi Prison near Bulawayo on separate drug charges. Social media commentators have suggested the first lady is exerting pressure on the legal process – a suggestion said to have angered her.

Kelsea is now appealing for “an amicable solution to the current dispute.” Her lawyers say she “is fully committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to achieve an amicable resolution” and “has reflected deeply on the events that have unfolded.”

She is “very sorry that this issue has escalated to such great heights,” the lawyers said, and “profusely apologises for what has befallen the name of the first family” – an apparent reference to her defence that it was Collins who bought her the disputed properties, a claim that would raise questions about his own source of wealth. Police allege Kelsea bought the properties through a drug-dealing enterprise.

“Our client holds the institution of the first family in the highest regard and is deeply pained that her name has become entangled in a narrative she never sought to create,” the lawyers said, expressing hope that “direct and respectful dialogue” could bring closure.

The first lady, who had been in Chimoio, Mozambique, returned home at lunchtime on Wednesday.

LETTER BY KELSEA TAFIRENYIKA’S LAWYERS TO FIRST LADY AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA IN FULL: Apology and Clarification