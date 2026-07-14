Why CAB3 Should Be Evaluated Through Institutional Thinking Rather Than Emotional Politics

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (CAB3) has generated intense political debate, with many critics portraying it as little more than an extension of the current government’s political interests. While constitutional amendments should always be subjected to rigorous scrutiny, much of the opposition to CAB3 appears to be driven less by institutional analysis than by deeply entrenched psychological biases and simplified political narratives.

By Brighton Musonza

Supporting CAB3 does not require unconditional support for the government. Rather, it requires the ability to distinguish constitutional institutions from political personalities. The inability to make this distinction reflects a broader problem in political reasoning, where complex constitutional reforms are interpreted through rigid ideological frameworks instead of objective institutional analysis.

The Problem of Cognitive Rigidity

One of the most recognised concepts in cognitive psychology is cognitive rigidity, the inability to revise one’s thinking when confronted with new evidence or changing political realities.

Many criticisms of CAB3 begin with a fixed conclusion that anything proposed by the current government must automatically be harmful. Instead of analysing the constitutional provisions independently, the amendment is judged solely by its political origin. Such reasoning prevents genuine constitutional inquiry because conclusions precede evidence.

Supporting CAB3 requires recognising that constitutional reforms should be assessed according to their institutional effects, not the popularity or unpopularity of those introducing them.

Dichotomous Thinking and the Politics of Moral Absolutism

Another recurring feature of the CAB3 debate is black-and-white thinking, where politics is divided into absolute categories of good versus evil, democracy versus dictatorship, or reform versus oppression.

Constitutional development rarely operates within such simplistic boundaries. Throughout history, unpopular governments have occasionally introduced beneficial institutional reforms, while highly popular administrations have sometimes enacted legislation that weakened democratic institutions.

CAB3 should therefore be judged on its constitutional architecture rather than on emotional reactions towards individual political leaders. Rejecting every reform because of its source reflects moral absolutism rather than constitutional scholarship.

Low Integrative Complexity and Political Simplification

Political psychologists describe integrative complexity as the ability to consider multiple perspectives before reaching balanced conclusions.

Many public discussions surrounding CAB3 display low integrative complexity by reducing the amendment to a single political narrative. Little attention is given to questions of constitutional continuity, parliamentary authority, institutional resilience or long-term governance.

A more sophisticated analysis recognises that constitutional reforms often contain both advantages and limitations. Supporting CAB3 means engaging with these complexities rather than dismissing the amendment through ideological reflex.

Linear Causality and the Illusion of Single Explanations

Political systems do not operate through simple chains of cause and effect. They are complex institutional ecosystems shaped by history, law, economics, electoral incentives and constitutional design.

Yet many critics interpret CAB3 through a linear causality bias, assuming the amendment exists solely to benefit one individual or one political faction.

Such monocausal explanations overlook broader institutional objectives, including reducing uncertainty, strengthening constitutional succession mechanisms and enhancing governmental continuity. Constitutional amendments often produce consequences extending far beyond the political circumstances in which they are introduced.

Essentialist Thinking and Political Identity

Psychologists describe essentialist thinking as the tendency to believe that institutions possess permanent and unchanging characteristics.

Within this framework, some assume that because they distrust the governing party, every constitutional initiative it proposes must also be fundamentally flawed. Institutions are treated as incapable of producing constructive reforms simply because of their political identity.

This approach discourages objective constitutional evaluation and reinforces ideological tribalism instead of institutional reasoning.

The Need for Cognitive Closure

Many political debates are influenced by what psychologists call a high need for cognitive closure, the desire for simple, certain answers instead of nuanced analysis.

CAB3 has frequently been presented as either entirely democratic or entirely authoritarian, leaving little room for careful examination of its constitutional implications.

However, constitutional law is inherently complex. Supporting CAB3 does not require believing it is flawless; it requires recognising that institutional reforms can improve aspects of governance while still inviting legitimate debate over implementation.

Reductionism and the Collapse of Systems Thinking

Reductionism simplifies complex constitutional systems into one explanatory variable.

Rather than examining parliamentary authority, constitutional succession, institutional stability and state continuity, many discussions reduce CAB3 to the personal ambitions of political leaders.

Systems thinking offers a more comprehensive perspective. Constitutions are designed to regulate institutions that will outlive individual presidents and governments. Their effectiveness should therefore be measured by how well they strengthen governance across successive administrations rather than by immediate political circumstances.

Monocausal Narratives and Sociological Simplification

Sociologists have long observed that politically polarised societies often develop monocausal narratives, where every national development is attributed to one individual or one political organisation.

This analytical shortcut ignores the interaction between constitutional law, public administration, judicial institutions, Parliament, electoral systems and broader state structures.

CAB3 cannot be understood solely through partisan politics. It must be evaluated as part of Zimbabwe’s ongoing constitutional evolution and its efforts to improve institutional resilience.

Dialectical Thinking and Intellectual Maturity

Developmental psychology distinguishes between pre-dialectical thinking and dialectical thinking.

Dialectical thinkers understand that governments can be flawed while still introducing worthwhile reforms. They recognise that constitutional amendments may simultaneously contain strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and risks.

Supporting CAB3 reflects this more mature mode of reasoning by separating institutional analysis from political emotion. It acknowledges that constitutional progress is rarely perfect but often incremental.

Intelligence Is Not the Issue

These cognitive patterns should never be confused with intelligence.

Many highly educated individuals become intellectually rigid when discussing politically significant issues. Research consistently demonstrates that ideological commitment can influence reasoning regardless of educational attainment.

The difference lies not in intelligence but in cognitive style. Some individuals prioritise certainty and ideological consistency, while others remain open to complexity, contradiction and evolving evidence.

Why CAB3 Represents Institutional Rather Than Personal Politics

One of the strongest arguments for CAB3 is that it shifts attention away from personalised politics towards institutional governance. Strong democracies are built upon predictable constitutional procedures rather than reliance on individual leaders.

By strengthening constitutional mechanisms and reinforcing parliamentary processes, CAB3 contributes to reducing uncertainty and improving continuity within the state. Constitutional systems should be designed to outlast personalities, ensuring that governance remains stable regardless of who occupies political office.

Those who support CAB3 are not necessarily endorsing any particular government; they are recognising the importance of building durable institutions capable of serving future generations.

Why Parliamentary Constitutional Reform Can Be Preferable to a Referendum

A further criticism levelled against CAB3 is that any significant constitutional reform affecting the presidency should first be subjected to a national referendum. While referendums undoubtedly have democratic appeal, political science cautions against assuming that they always produce the most rational or institutionally beneficial outcomes. Constitutional design is often highly technical, involving legal principles, succession mechanisms, checks and balances, and long-term institutional incentives that cannot easily be reduced to a binary “Yes” or “No” question. Voters frequently approach referendums through the lens of partisan loyalty, distrust of incumbent governments, economic frustrations or emotional political identities rather than the specific constitutional provisions being proposed. Consequently, a referendum may become a verdict on the government of the day instead of a considered assessment of constitutional architecture.

If a proposal were made to transfer the election of the President from direct popular vote to Parliament as part of strengthening parliamentary sovereignty and reducing personality-driven politics, it would almost certainly face overwhelming public rejection. Such a result, however, would not necessarily demonstrate that the proposal was constitutionally unsound. Democratic legitimacy and constitutional wisdom are not always synonymous. Political psychology demonstrates that electorates, like political elites, are susceptible to status quo bias, loss aversion, emotional framing and cognitive simplification. Popular opposition therefore, does not automatically establish that an institutional reform lacks merit; it may simply reflect the understandable preference for familiar arrangements over unfamiliar constitutional innovations.

History provides several examples where referendums have produced outcomes that remain deeply contested. Perhaps the most prominent is the United Kingdom’s 2016 Brexit referendum. Although the result carried democratic legitimacy, many political scientists and constitutional scholars continue to debate whether a highly complex constitutional and economic question should ever have been reduced to a simple binary vote. Former Prime Minister David Cameron has faced sustained criticism for calling the referendum in the first place, with critics arguing that it was intended to resolve internal party divisions but instead generated years of constitutional uncertainty, economic disruption and political polarisation. Whatever one’s position on Brexit itself, the episode illustrates that referendums can amplify emotion, identity politics and short-term political grievances rather than encourage careful constitutional reasoning.

More broadly, comparative constitutional studies show that representative democracies frequently entrust legislatures with constitutional amendment procedures precisely because elected representatives have the opportunity to debate, scrutinise, amend and evaluate highly technical constitutional questions in ways that referendums cannot. Parliamentary deliberation allows for committee review, expert legal input and multiple stages of legislative scrutiny before reform is adopted.

From this perspective, pursuing constitutional reform through Parliament rather than a referendum should not automatically be viewed as undemocratic. On the contrary, where the constitution itself authorises parliamentary amendment procedures, following that route may represent the more responsible constitutional path. It avoids reducing intricate institutional questions to emotionally charged campaigns and allows reforms to be assessed through deliberation rather than plebiscitary politics. In such circumstances, choosing the parliamentary route can be understood not as avoiding democracy, but as exercising representative constitutional democracy in the manner the constitutional framework itself prescribes.

Conclusion

The debate surrounding CAB3 ultimately reflects two competing approaches to political reasoning. One approach views constitutional reforms primarily through the personalities and political identities of those proposing them. The other evaluates reforms according to their institutional consequences, constitutional coherence and long-term contribution to state stability.

Supporting CAB3 is therefore not simply a political position; it is an institutional one. It recognises that constitutions exist to govern states, not individuals, and that durable constitutional frameworks should be assessed on their capacity to strengthen governance, enhance predictability and reduce systemic risk.

A mature constitutional democracy demands more than passionate political opinion. It requires citizens capable of embracing complexity, questioning their own assumptions and distinguishing institutional reform from partisan allegiance. Whether history ultimately judges CAB3 as wholly successful or identifies areas requiring future refinement, its merits should be determined through constitutional analysis rather than ideological reflex. Democracies are strengthened not when every proposal is accepted or rejected on political identity alone, but when constitutional questions are examined with intellectual humility, evidence-based reasoning and an appreciation that enduring institutions, not transient personalities, form the true foundation of democratic governance.