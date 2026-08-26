Robbers enter through the roof in raid on ZB bank in Gutu

GUTU – Robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money after breaking into a bank through the roof in Mpandawana, Gutu, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The robbers appeared to have targeted an ATM inside the bank, which they blew up with explosives during the raid.

A hole was visible in the bank’s roof on Tuesday as ZB Bank announced the temporary closure of the branch.

The Masvingo Mirror reported that the branch manager, who rushed to the scene after the alarm was triggered, “was injured as he ran away from the robbers.”

The robbery is the second targeting ZB Bank in less than three months, following a raid at its Ngezi branch.

The bank has not said how much was taken as police probe the incident.

Source: ZimLive