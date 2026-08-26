Tanzania’s vice president resigns in test to the country’s democracy

LOS ANGELES — Suge Knight has made a striking claim from prison, alleging that lawyers representing Duane “Keefe D” Davis offered him $1 million to testify that Davis was not inside the vehicle involved in the 1996 shooting that killed Tupac Shakur.

According to AllHipHop.com, Knight said he rejected the alleged offer, maintaining that his loyalty to Tupac could not be bought. The former Death Row Records boss has declined to take the witness stand in the high-profile murder trial but continues to make public comments about the case.

Knight reportedly told TMZ Live that Davis’ legal team wanted him to testify that the defendant was not in the car during the shooting. Knight claims he refused the proposal and the money attached to it.

“My loyalty to Tupac can’t be compromised,” Knight said, according to the report.

The allegation adds another dramatic layer to a trial that has already revived intense public interest in the circumstances surrounding Tupac’s death.

Knight Remains Outside the Witness Stand

Knight has consistently indicated that he does not want to become a witness in the prosecution of Davis, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with Tupac’s killing.

Yet his latest comments put him back at the centre of the case. AllHipHop.com noted the irony of Knight refusing to testify while continuing to publicly discuss the evidence and circumstances surrounding the prosecution.

Knight has suggested that whether he were called by the defence or prosecutors, his testimony could create difficulties for either side.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charge. Prosecutors allege that he orchestrated the shooting as retaliation following a confrontation involving his nephew, Orlando Anderson, and Tupac’s entourage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Tupac Trial Brings New Testimony

The trial, which began on August 18, has featured testimony aimed at reconstructing the events that preceded the shooting and establishing Davis’ alleged role within the gang hierarchy.

On August 25, Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean took the stand and described travelling with Tupac and Knight when a Cadillac pulled alongside their vehicle.

He testified that he saw an arm and firearm emerge from the vehicle before shots were fired. According to his account, Tupac warned those around him to get down because another round of gunfire could follow.

The testimony has provided prosecutors with an eyewitness account of the shooting and the moments surrounding it.

Retired Compton police detective Robert Ladd also testified about Davis’ alleged standing within the Southside Compton Crips. Prosecutors have sought to establish that Davis occupied a position that gave him authority within the gang.

Ballistics evidence presented during the proceedings has also been used to establish that the cartridge cases recovered from the crime scene came from the same firearm.

Prosecution Builds Its Case

Prosecutors are attempting to connect several elements of the case: the confrontation at the MGM Grand, the alleged gang retaliation that followed, Davis’ position within the organisation and statements he made over the years about Tupac’s killing.

Davis was arrested in 2023 after decades of speculation surrounding the murder. The case represents one of the most significant developments in the investigation into Tupac’s death, nearly three decades after the rapper was fatally shot in Las Vegas.

Knight’s latest allegation about the supposed $1 million offer is not, by itself, evidence that such an offer was made. However, his claim has added another dramatic element to a trial already attracting worldwide attention.

As proceedings continue, Knight remains outside the courtroom as a witness but firmly within the public conversation surrounding one of hip-hop’s most enduring mysteries.