US not planning new strikes on Iran, may focus on other means of pressure instead — Axios

WASHINGTON,- The United States is not planning new attacks on Iran any time soon as it will focus on other means of pressure on Tehran, including using sanctions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told top diplomats from a number of countries, according to Axios.

“Rubio made clear that the US isn’t planning a return to major combat operations,” but “he didn’t rule out strikes if Iran attacks first,” the news website reported on Tuesday. Instead, US officials told Axios, Washington will focus on putting more economic pressure on Iran through the sanctions and naval blockade, as well as “moving ever-increasing amounts of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz.”

This is expected to be the Trump administration’s policy at least until after the November 3 midterm elections, a US official said. The United States is currently not negotiating with Iran as it believes that “the pressure could drive the Iranians back to the table,” Axios quoted a US official as saying.