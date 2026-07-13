Mapfumo confirms Zimbabwe return for Chivayo’s US$1 million performances

CHIMURENGA music legend Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo has confirmed that he will return to Zimbabwe for two high-profile performances after accepting businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s invitation to perform at Jah Prayzah’s rumoured wedding and at Chivayo’s birthday celebrations.

The announcement follows Chivayo’s public pledge earlier this month to pay the veteran musician a combined US$1 million for the two appearances—US$500,000 for each performance—an offer that has sparked widespread debate across Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry and on social media.

On July 4, during Jah Prayzah’s birthday celebrations, Chivayo presented the award-winning musician with a new 2026 Ford Ranger Platinum and US$250,000 in cash. He also publicly announced that he wished to see Mapfumo perform at Jah Prayzah’s reported wedding.

“If the wedding is there, I will be happy for you to invite the legendary Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo, your mbira mentor and one of Africa’s greatest Chimurenga music icons, to perform on your special day. If he accepts this invitation, I will personally pay him US$500,000 in cash for that performance,” Chivayo said.

He added that if the wedding performance did not materialise, he would instead engage Mapfumo to perform at his birthday celebrations for the same fee, bringing the total value of the proposed performances to US$1 million.

In a video shared by Chivayo on Monday, Mapfumo confirmed that he would be travelling to Zimbabwe for both events.

“Ndati ndikuudzei kuti tirikuuya kuZimbabwe kuzoridza kubirthday raWicknell Chivayo nemuchato waJah Prayzah. Jah Prayzah mwana kwandiri, anotofarawo kuti ndakamuridzira kumuchato wake, saka tiri kuuya.”

In the video, Mapfumo also appeared to clarify that the payment represented professional remuneration for his performances rather than a personal gift, saying he would be providing a service in return.

Responding to the confirmation, Chivayo said he would honour his pledge.

“I am pleased to announce that I will wholeheartedly honour my commitment by paying a record-breaking US$1 million for these two shows at US$500,000 per show. This will make the legendary Thomas Tafirenyi Mapfumo the highest-paid singer ever in the history of our beloved country,” he said.

Chivayo praised Mapfumo for accepting the invitation and described the payment as recognition of the veteran musician’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s arts sector and the role his music played during the country’s liberation struggle.

If the performances proceed as planned, they will mark one of Mapfumo’s most significant appearances in Zimbabwe in recent years and could rank among the most lucrative performance agreements in the country’s entertainment history. The concerts would also bring together two of Zimbabwe’s most influential musicians, Mapfumo and Jah Prayzah, at a time of considerable public interest in both artists.

Source – Byo24News