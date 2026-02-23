Hippos invade Obert Mpofu’s home in Nyamandlovu

Two hippos have been spotted just metres from the rural homestead of former Cabinet minister and Zanu-PF Politburo member Obert Mpofu at his Village 4 property in Epping Forest.

The animals were first noticed on Monday morning after footprints were discovered near the homestead. They were later seen submerged in a nearby pond, surfacing occasionally to peek their heads above the water.

Dr Mpofu confirmed the sighting, saying authorities were quickly alerted. “The hippos were spotted this morning and we called people from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. The team is now at the farm and we are happy that they are now there to see how best to tackle the situation. We are now at ease,” he said.

Officials from Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Research Centre also attended the scene to assist in managing the situation.

Conservation officer Ashton Tshuma said efforts were underway to determine the safest way to remove and possibly relocate the animals. “We are now working with Zimparks to see how to deal with this situation. We want to safely remove them if possible so that they don’t pose a danger to people and themselves,” he said.

Hippos are considered among Africa’s most dangerous wild animals due to their territorial nature, particularly when found near human settlements. Authorities are expected to assess whether relocation is feasible to prevent potential risk to residents and livestock in the area.

This is a developing story . . .

Source – the chronicle