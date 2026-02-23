17.2 C
Harare
Monday, February 23, 2026
Subscribe
Home News Zimbabwe Hippos invade Obert Mpofu’s home in Nyamandlovu

Hippos invade Obert Mpofu’s home in Nyamandlovu

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
21

Two hippos have been spotted just metres from the rural homestead of former Cabinet minister and Zanu-PF Politburo member Obert Mpofu at his Village 4 property in Epping Forest.

The animals were first noticed on Monday morning after footprints were discovered near the homestead. They were later seen submerged in a nearby pond, surfacing occasionally to peek their heads above the water.

Dr Mpofu confirmed the sighting, saying authorities were quickly alerted. “The hippos were spotted this morning and we called people from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. The team is now at the farm and we are happy that they are now there to see how best to tackle the situation. We are now at ease,” he said.

Officials from Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Research Centre also attended the scene to assist in managing the situation.

Conservation officer Ashton Tshuma said efforts were underway to determine the safest way to remove and possibly relocate the animals. “We are now working with Zimparks to see how to deal with this situation. We want to safely remove them if possible so that they don’t pose a danger to people and themselves,” he said.

Hippos are considered among Africa’s most dangerous wild animals due to their territorial nature, particularly when found near human settlements. Authorities are expected to assess whether relocation is feasible to prevent potential risk to residents and livestock in the area.

This is a developing story . . .

Source – the chronicle

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Supersub Sesko strikes again as Man United win at Everton

Sports 0
LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester United supersub Benjamin Sesko scored...

West Indies Crush Zimbabwe by 107 Runs in Super 8 Opener

Sports 0
MUMBAI, India – The West Indies produced a breathtaking...

Dozens of Mexican National Guard troops left dead during an operation that killed cartel leader ‘El Mencho’

News 0
GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico Security Secretary Omar García...

Popular

Supersub Sesko strikes again as Man United win at Everton

Sports 0
LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester United supersub Benjamin Sesko scored...

West Indies Crush Zimbabwe by 107 Runs in Super 8 Opener

Sports 0
MUMBAI, India – The West Indies produced a breathtaking...

Dozens of Mexican National Guard troops left dead during an operation that killed cartel leader ‘El Mencho’

News 0
GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico Security Secretary Omar García...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Supersub Sesko strikes again as Man United win at Everton

Staff Reporter - 0

West Indies Crush Zimbabwe by 107 Runs in Super 8 Opener

Staff Reporter - 0

Dozens of Mexican National Guard troops left dead during an operation that killed cartel...

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe Charts a Path to a Circular, Climate-Smart Economy Across Agriculture, Mining, and Energy

Staff Reporter - 0