Madhuku, Biti file urgent court bid after attacks over Mnangagwa term extension bill

HARARE — The National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), its president Lovemore Madhuku and former finance minister Tendai Biti have filed an urgent High Court application accusing police of failing to protect them after alleged attacks and threats linked to their opposition to the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment) No.3 Bill.

In papers filed at the High Court, Madhuku says the applicants intend to hold meetings to discuss the proposed constitutional changes during the ongoing public consultation period announced by Parliament.

Parliament has invited public submissions on the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment) Bill No.3, giving citizens 90 days from February 16 to make contributions.

The proposed amendments include extending the current term of the president and Parliament by two years – from 2028 to 2030 – meaning the next general elections would be postponed.

The bill also proposes changes to the method of electing the president. Instead of the current system where voters directly elect the president in a national vote, the proposal would introduce an electoral college system in which Members of Parliament and local authority councillors elect the president.

Critics say the proposals would significantly alter the structure of Zimbabwe’s constitutional order and could entrench the incumbent leadership, while supporters argue the changes would streamline governance and reduce election costs.

Madhuku says the NCA opposes the proposed amendments and that he has already filed a separate challenge before the Constitutional Court seeking to block the bill.

“Applicants intend to meet and discuss the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment) No.3 Bill of 2026,” Madhuku states in his founding affidavit.

“The Speaker of Parliament has advised and called upon people to make contributions… Applicants and others need to meet and take a firm position on the proposed bill.”

He argues that holding meetings to debate the bill is part of the public consultation process and should not expose participants to intimidation or violence.

“This is allowed. However, this is no good reason for the respondents or anyone to seek to bar our private meetings, or to hold contrary views,” he says.

According to the application, a meeting held on March 1 at Madhuku’s offices at 348 Herbert Chitepo Street in Harare was disrupted by people described as “goons claiming to be members of Zanu PF.”

Madhuku says the group assaulted participants and issued further threats against those opposing the constitutional amendment.

“After the disruption of 1 March 2026… certain goons claiming to be members of Zanu PF continued to threaten applicants and others who oppose the proposed amendment. They have even threatened us with death,” he says.

“The police did nothing.”

The applicants cite the minister of home affairs and the commissioner-general of police as respondents, arguing that law enforcement authorities have failed in their duty to protect citizens and allow lawful meetings.

“There are ongoing threats against us. The interference of the police are ongoing. Thus the acts and omissions of the police need to be arrested as a matter of urgency,” Madhuku says.

They are asking the High Court to order police to ensure that they are able to hold meetings and consultations on the proposed constitutional changes without interference. – ZimLive