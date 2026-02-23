17.2 C
Supersub Sesko strikes again as Man United win at Everton

Staff Reporter
LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester United supersub Benjamin Sesko scored 13 minutes after entering the field to give his side a 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Monday.

It was the third time in four games that Sesko has scored after coming off the bench and secured points for United.

His goal with 19 minutes remaining finished off the slickest move of an otherwise stodgy game.

Bryan Mbeumo controlled Matheus Cunha’s superb long ball and played a perfectly weighted pass to the feet of Sesko, who steered the ball past Jordan Pickford with aplomb.

Until then defenses had been on top and the lack of attacking fluency was not helped by a heavy pitch that appeared to slow down both teams.

The result took fourth-placed United three points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool. United was three behind Aston Villa.

It also extended Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run as caretaker United boss to six games since he replaced Ruben Amorim on Jan. 13.

The defeat was a blow to Everton’s hopes of a place in next year’s European competitions and left it languishing in ninth, behind Brentford and Bournemouth and eight points adrift of Chelsea and Liverpool.

David Moyes’ men have gone seven games without a win at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Source: AP

