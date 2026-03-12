Zimbabwean Military Generals Urge Referendum on Proposed Constitutional Amendment

HARARE — A group of retired Zimbabwean military commanders and senior civil servants who are liberation war veterans have formally petitioned Parliament to submit the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026 to a national referendum, arguing that any major constitutional change must be decided directly by the people.

In a letter dated 12 March 2026 and addressed to the Clerk of Parliament at Parliament Building Mt Hampden, the group — represented by retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena — said Parliament should allow Zimbabweans to vote on the proposed amendments rather than having lawmakers decide on their behalf.

The letter was submitted in response to Parliament’s call for public input under Section 328(4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which requires lawmakers to invite public views on constitutional amendments.

“We write to you today not as rebels, not as dissenters, and not as enemies of the party to which we have given our entire lives,” the retired commanders said in the submission. “We speak as men who were present when this nation was being born in blood and fire.”

“Power derives from the people”

Drawing on the history of ZANU‑PF, the veterans argued that the founding philosophy of the liberation movement was rooted in the principle that sovereignty belongs to the people.

“The founding principle was unambiguous: power derives from the people and belongs to the people, and the people alone choose their leaders,” the letter states.

The retired generals referenced liberation-era slogans used during the 1970s war of independence to emphasise the movement’s original commitment to popular rule.

“In 1977, it was Gore Re Musangano, the year of the people’s party ZANU,” the letter says. “In 1978, Gore Re Vanhu, the year of the people… and in 1980, Gore Re Masimba Evanhu, the year of the power of the people.”

Warning against parliamentary selection

The veterans warned that allowing Members of Parliament to vote on behalf of citizens in matters concerning the presidency would undermine the principle of universal suffrage.

“Are we now reversing everything we bled for through these amendments?” they asked. “Are we returning to the era of Ian Smith, when only a privileged elite voted on behalf of the masses?”

They said lawmakers could not legitimately exercise such authority on behalf of the country’s estimated 17 million citizens, arguing that doing so would mirror the “qualified suffrage” system that existed during the Rhodesian era.

Reference to the 2000 referendum

The retired commanders also pointed to the 2000 Zimbabwe Constitutional Referendum, when voters rejected a draft constitution produced by a government-appointed commission.

They said the rejection of that document represented democracy in action and demonstrated the importance of allowing citizens to make constitutional decisions themselves.

“That was democracy at play, and we accepted the people’s will,” the submission said.

Defence of constitutional mandate

The group further cited Section 212 of the Constitution, which outlines the role of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in protecting the country and defending the constitutional order.

According to the letter, the defence forces were given a clear mandate by citizens when the Constitution was adopted through the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitutional Referendum.

The veterans warned that the military would not remain passive if attempts were made to alter constitutional principles without public approval.

“The people of Zimbabwe mandated the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to uphold and defend the Constitution,” the letter said, adding that they would not “be onlookers” if that mandate was undermined.

“Stockholders” in the party

The signatories also described themselves as long-standing stakeholders within ZANU-PF, asserting their right to influence the direction of the ruling party.

“We are stockholders in ZANU-PF,” they wrote. “Therefore we have a right to shape and influence the direction the party should take.”

The retired generals concluded their submission by urging Parliament to allow Zimbabweans to decide the fate of the proposed constitutional amendment through a national referendum.

“The people must decide,” the letter said, calling on lawmakers to submit the bill “to the people of Zimbabwe to vote for or against it.”