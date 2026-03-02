HomeLifestyleEntertainmentT.I. and 50 Cent Feud Sparks Humorous Police Advisory
T.I. and 50 Cent Feud Sparks Humorous Police Advisory

By: Staff Reporter

Atlanta, Georgia — An escalating rap feud between hip-hop artists T.I. and 50 Cent has prompted an unexpected response from the City of South Fulton Police Department, which issued a tongue-in-cheek social media advisory urging residents to stop contacting authorities over the dispute.

In a Facebook post that quickly went viral, the department described the ongoing clash as a “verbal discrepancy of lyrical proportions” and joked that officers would not be dispatched to resolve “vocabulary disputes.” The light-hearted statement was widely shared across social media, with many users praising law enforcement’s humorous take on the situation.

The feud intensified this week after T.I., often referred to as the “King of the South,” publicly accused 50 Cent of withdrawing from a proposed Verzuz battle the two had allegedly discussed in Los Angeles. According to T.I., the pair had considered jointly promoting the event while collaborating on television and film projects. He claimed that 50 later denied that such discussions had taken place.

50 Cent responded via social media, posting an unflattering image of T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, a move that many observers viewed as crossing a personal line. The G-Unit founder has since continued to taunt T.I. with memes and online commentary rather than releasing a musical response.

The situation escalated further when T.I.’s son, King Harris, entered the dispute and made remarks referencing 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson. In a video posted online, King demanded that 50 share a photo of his mother’s gravesite and warned that his own family should remain off-limits.

T.I. has since released multiple diss tracks aimed at his former associate, accusing 50 Cent of being a “snitch” and referencing alleged federal documents. In songs including “Right One” and “Bully What?”, he questioned the Queens rapper’s street credibility.

Despite the increasingly personal tone of the exchange, the South Fulton Police Department made clear that the matter remains firmly in the realm of entertainment rather than law enforcement.

The department’s post has garnered thousands of reactions and shares, as fans and commentators continue to follow the high-profile dispute between the two hip-hop veterans.

Source: AllHipHop.com

