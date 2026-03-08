Man Filmed Cooking Sadza in Harare CBD Detained

HARARE – The man who was filmed cooking sadza in the middle of Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) has reportedly been detained by authorities following the circulation of a viral video that sparked widespread debate over informal trading in the capital.

In the now widely shared footage, the unidentified man is seen preparing sadza on a portable stove on a pavement in the city centre, drawing the attention of passers-by and motorists. The unusual scene quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing concern over public health and city by-law violations, while others sympathised with the economic hardships driving informal trading.

Authorities later located the man, who told officials he is a resident of Zengeza, a densely populated suburb in Chitungwiza. Details surrounding the circumstances of his detention were not immediately clear, but city officials indicated that the act may have violated municipal by-laws regulating street trading, public cooking, and sanitation within the CBD.

WATCH | The man who was recorded cooking sadza in the middle of Harare’s CBD has been detained. He said he is from Zengeza. The video went viral over the past few days and even prompted a response from the Mayor of Harare, who called for a complete ban on night trading or… pic.twitter.com/fTnBTb3muL — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐙𝐖 (@CrimeWatchZW) March 8, 2026

The incident also prompted a response from Harare’s mayor, Jacob Mafume, who said the episode highlights the growing challenges faced by the city in managing informal night trading. Mafume suggested that authorities may consider introducing stricter regulations or even a complete ban on night trading in certain parts of the CBD in order to restore order and enforce public health standards.

“The city must maintain minimum standards of hygiene, safety and orderliness,” Mafume said in remarks shared online. “Unregulated trading activities in the CBD pose serious risks not only to traders themselves but also to residents, motorists and pedestrians.”

Harare’s CBD has in recent years experienced a surge in informal trading activities, particularly at night, as many Zimbabweans turn to small-scale entrepreneurship amid persistent economic challenges and limited formal employment opportunities. Street vendors commonly sell food, clothing, and household goods along pavements and near bus termini, often operating outside officially designated trading areas.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean socialite and entrepreneur Olinda Chapel has pledged US$1,000 to assist the detained man after the video gained traction online. Chapel announced the pledge on social media, saying she wanted to support the individual during what she described as a difficult economic situation.

Her offer has further fuelled public debate, with some people praising the gesture as compassionate, while others argued that it risks encouraging unlawful activities in the city centre.

Urban planners and public health experts have long warned that unregulated street cooking in crowded city spaces could pose hygiene risks and obstruct pedestrian movement. City by-laws generally require traders to operate from licensed premises or designated vending sites where sanitation and safety standards can be monitored.

The incident has reignited discussion about the balance between enforcing municipal regulations and addressing the economic pressures pushing many Zimbabweans into informal work.

As the case unfolds, authorities are expected to clarify whether the man will face charges under Harare’s municipal by-laws or be released with a warning. The episode has once again brought attention to the broader challenge facing the capital: how to maintain order in the city while responding to the realities of a struggling urban economy.