Chiwenga’s wife affected by Zimbabwe army shake-up

Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi has been removed from her influential role in military intelligence in what sources say is linked to the intensifying succession struggle within Zanu-PF between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Baloyi, who is married to Chiwenga, previously served as a colonel in the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), one of the most strategic operational units within the country’s security establishment.

However, she has since been removed from the position and reassigned to a less influential role commonly referred to in military circles as the “Commander’s Pool”.

Her removal reportedly followed the appointment of Walter Tapfumaneyi as commander of the ZNA in November last year by Mnangagwa. Tapfumaneyi, who returned to military service to take up the post, was reportedly tasked with strengthening safeguards against any potential coup targeting the commander-in-chief.

Part of that assignment is believed to have included limiting Chiwenga’s influence within the security sector.

The developments come amid a deepening succession battle within the ruling party as Mnangagwa seeks to consolidate his control over the security establishment and protect himself from the risk of a military-backed challenge.

The internal tensions have been highlighted by several political figures and media reports in recent months.

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa previously warned that Baloyi could be removed from her position for allegedly operating “parallel structures” within the military intelligence system.

Meanwhile, self-exiled political scientist and former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo recently suggested that a “VVIP” within the security sector was leaking classified information for factional political purposes, sparking speculation that he was referring to Baloyi.

The speculation intensified after intelligence reports allegedly revealed details of a trip to Nairobi, Kenya, by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, where he was reportedly said to have consulted Moyo on constitutional amendment discussions.

Soon afterwards, reports emerged confirming that Baloyi had been sidelined from her powerful intelligence role.

Political and security analysts say Baloyi’s dual position as a senior military intelligence officer and the country’s “Second Lady” raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

The concerns were amplified by the widely held view within political circles that Chiwenga harbours presidential ambitions that could challenge Mnangagwa’s leadership, potentially giving Baloyi access to highly sensitive strategic information.

Sources within government say the reassignment reflects broader manoeuvres in the ongoing power struggle between factions aligned to Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

Tapfumaneyi is widely seen as a key ally of Mnangagwa, particularly regarding the president’s controversial term-extension ambitions under the so-called “2030 project”, which Chiwenga is believed to oppose.

Tapfumaneyi has held several senior positions across Zimbabwe’s military, intelligence and government structures. His career includes roles within the ZNA, the Central Intelligence Organisation, and various government ministries, including assignments in the Office of the President and Cabinet and the Ministry of War Veterans.

He served in the army until 2004 and during that time worked directly in Chiwenga’s office when the latter was still ZNA commander.

Chiwenga later rose to become commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces from 2003 until 2017, when the military intervened in the political crisis that led to the removal of long-time leader Robert Mugabe and paved the way for Mnangagwa’s rise to power.

Between 2005 and 2009, Tapfumaneyi worked as an assistant director in the CIO. From 2009 to 2014, he served as principal director in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs under Didymus Mutasa.

During that period, he was also appointed permanent secretary in the Ministry of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees.

Following the 2017 political transition, Tapfumaneyi returned to the CIO as co-deputy director-general.

He is also reported to have played a significant role in the 2023 elections, which Mnangagwa won with the support of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a controversial network widely believed to have links to the intelligence services.

Source – online