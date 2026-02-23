West Indies Crush Zimbabwe by 107 Runs in Super 8 Opener

MUMBAI, India – The West Indies produced a breathtaking batting display to overpower the Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their opening Super 8 encounter at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Mumbai.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Caribbean side unleashed an extraordinary assault on Zimbabwe’s bowling attack, piling up a formidable 254 for six in their allotted 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer led the charge with a scintillating 85, anchoring an innings defined by power and precision.

Captain Rovman Powell provided strong support with a fluent 59, while Sherfane Rutherford added late fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 31 from just 13 deliveries to propel the Windies to one of the highest totals of the tournament.

Facing a daunting target, Zimbabwe’s reply never gained momentum as the West Indies bowlers executed their plans with ruthless efficiency. Spinner Gudakesh Motie was the chief destroyer, claiming four wickets for 28 runs in a decisive spell that tore through the middle order.

He was well backed by fellow spinner Akeal Hosein, who finished with three for 28, further tightening the screws on Zimbabwe’s chase.

Zimbabwe eventually succumbed for 147 in 17.4 overs, unable to recover from regular setbacks against the disciplined Caribbean attack.

The West Indies now turn their attention to a high-stakes clash against the South Africa on Thursday as the Super 8 stage intensifies.