Soldiers on the streets. What’s behind South Africa’s plan to deploy the army in high-crime areas

JOHANNESBURG— It’s an unusual move for the African continent’s leading democracy: South Africa’s president announced that he will deploy the army to high-crime areas to fight the scourge of gang violence and illegal mining.

Soldiers were seen on the streets in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, on Wednesday in the first major deployment, after President Cyril Ramaphosa said last month that he would use the army against what he described as organized crime and the “most immediate threat” to South Africa’s democracy and economic development.

The deployment in places with some of the world’s highest rates of violent crime is set to happen in five of the country’s nine provinces and could last up to a year in some cases, police said.

Critics say the army deployment could be seen as an admission that Ramaphosa’s government is losing the battle.

Tourist city marred by violence

With a population of around 3.8 million, Cape Town is South Africa’s second-largest city and one of its top tourist attractions.

But the neighborhoods on its outskirts, known as the Cape Flats, are notorious for deadly gang violence.

Street gangs with names such as the Americans, the Hard Livings and the Terrible Josters have battled for years for control of the illegal drug trade, while also being involved in extortion rackets, prostitution and contract killings.

Bystanders, including children, are often caught in the crossfire and killed in gang-related shootings. According to the latest crime statistics, South Africa’s three police precincts with the most serious crime rates are all in and around Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said that one part of the army would deploy in the Western Cape province, where Cape Town is located and which statistics say has around 90% of the country’s gang-related killings.

Four other provinces will also see troop deployments, according to police: Gauteng, where Johannesburg is, and the North West, Free State and Eastern Cape provinces.

Illegal mining

The outskirts of Johannesburg and the wider Gauteng province are dotted with abandoned mine shafts and authorities there have long grappled with illegal gold mining.

They say the mining gang, known as zama zamas, are typically run by heavily armed crime syndicates, brutal in protecting their operations. They use “informal miners,” recruited from desperate, impoverished communities, to enter the shafts and search for leftover precious deposits.

These gangs are often connected to high-profile violence, including a 2022 case that shocked South Africa when around 80 alleged illegal miners were accused of gang raping eight women who were part of a music video shoot at an abandoned mine.

Last year, a standoff between police and illegal miners in an abandoned mine left at least 87 miners dead after police took a hard-line approach and cut off their food supplies in an attempt to force them out.

The illegal miners are often involved in other crimes in nearby communities, analysts say, and turf battles between rival gangs have forced people to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere.

Authorities say there are an estimated 30,000 illegal miners in South Africa, operating in some of its 6,000 abandoned mine shafts.

The government has noted an increase in illegal mining, which it estimates is worth more than $4 billion a year in gold lost to criminal syndicates.

The trade is believed to be predominantly controlled by migrants from neighboring Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, stoking anger among South African communities against both the criminal bosses and foreigners living in the local community.

Recalling apartheid

Ramaphosa is well aware that South Africans old enough to remember the years of forced racial segregation under the apartheid system, which ended in 1994, likely will recall images of troops deployed to suppress pro-democracy protests.

Mindful of that painful past, he said it was important not to deploy the army “without a good reason.”

But he said it has now “become necessary due to a surge in violent organized crime that threatens the safety of our people and the authority of the state.”

Ramaphosa sought to calm concerns by saying the army would operate under police command.

There have been other recent deployments of South African troops. In 2023, soldiers fanned out into the streets after a series of truck burnings raised concerns over wider public disorder. And around 25,000 troops were deployed in 2021 to quell riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

South Africa also used soldiers to enforce strict lockdown rules during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Crime experts have expressed concern over Ramaphosa’s latest deployment plans, saying that the army isn’t a long-term solution to fighting crime, and soldiers aren’t experts in domestic law enforcement.

Firoz Cachalia, the country’s police minister, has backed Ramaphosa and said that the army would act in support of police and “their operations in particular locations.”

He said that the deployment is time-limited and meant to stabilize areas “where people are losing their lives” every day.