McMistake? Why McDonald’s ‘Big Arch’ rollout missed the mark

This moment, captured and shared by Kempczinski himself on Instagram last month, was intended to generate excitement for the burger’s US launch on Tuesday, March 3. Instead, it turned into a masterclass in what not to do when trying to sell indulgence to a global audience.

In the fast-food world, nothing screams “global spectacle” quite like the rollout of McDonald’s next big thing . But when the brand’s own CEO, Chris Kempczinski, took a hesitant nibble of the much-hyped Big Arch Burger in a promotional video, the internet had plenty to say, and not all of it was appetising.

The Big Arch, already a hit in Canadian and European markets, is being touted as McDonald’s largest, most satisfying burger to date. But if the CEO’s awkward first bite is any indication, the Big Arch might not be living up to its bold promises.

The bite (or the lack thereof)

In the now-viral clip, Kempczinski introduces the Big Arch as a “product” and declares: “I’m gonna eat this for my lunch, just so you know.” Yet, as he attempts to navigate the oversized sandwich, he hesitates, finally taking what can only be described as a micro-bite.

A seemingly nervous chuckle follows: “That’s a big bite for a Big Arch,” he says, but viewers were quick to notice the irony and to roast him for it.

“That was the smallest first bite I’ve ever seen,” one Instagram user commented, while another chimed in: “Man’s aura screams kale salad.”

The internet, ruthless as ever, went on to accuse Kempczinski of looking out of place with the indulgent burger.

Reddit users speculated whether he might be vegetarian or even vegan, with one joking: “This man looks like he’s never ordered fries in his life.”

A “product” that misses the point?

The most surprising part of the video wasn’t just the CEO’s small bite, but the way he spoke. Calling the burger a “product” instead of food made viewers feel distant.

“That’s a nice-looking product; I’ll take two units, please,” one commenter joked, showing how Kempczinski’s business-like tone made the moment feel less real.

Even McDonald’s signature fries weren’t spared. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the fry box alongside the Big Arch wasn’t filled.

“If the CEO can’t even get a full box of fries, what hope is there for the rest of us?” a Redditor joked, echoing a sentiment that many fast-food fans know all too well.

Despite the online roasting, the Big Arch has already carved out a loyal following overseas.

After debuting in Canada and Europe in 2024, the burger earned a permanent spot on menus in the UK. Ian Borden, McDonald’s CFO, has noted that customers are seeking “larger, more satisfying burgers” and the Big Arch is designed to meet those cravings.