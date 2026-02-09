18.2 C
Drake Curse Strikes Again as Rapper Loses $1m on Super Bowl Bet
Entertainment

Drake Curse Strikes Again as Rapper Loses $1m on Super Bowl Bet

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Toronto rapper Drake has suffered another high-profile betting loss after wagering $1 million on the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX, only to watch them fall 29–13 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Drake, according to AllHipHop.com, shared his seven-figure bet on Instagram ahead of the game, backing the Patriots in a wager that would have paid out approximately $2.95 million. Instead, Seattle delivered a dominant performance at Levi’s Stadium, reigniting online speculation around the so-called “Drake curse”.

“Bet against me if you dare,” Drake wrote alongside the betting slip. By the final whistle, Seahawks fans were doing just that.

Seattle’s defence overwhelmed Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, forcing three interceptions and a fumble as the Seahawks seized early control and never looked back. New England struggled to gain momentum, managing just 267 total yards and converting only three of 12 third-down attempts.

Running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 127 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Quarterback Sam Darnold delivered a composed display, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, capping off a season that silenced doubts about his ability on the biggest stage.

The Patriots had entered the contest as underdogs despite a remarkable turnaround season. After finishing 4–13 in 2024, the appointment of head coach Mike Vrabel and the rapid development of Maye helped New England win the AFC East and defeat Denver in the AFC Championship Game, reaching their first Super Bowl since 2018.

However, the night belonged to Seattle. The Seahawks scored on their opening three possessions and carried a commanding 21–3 lead into halftime, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Drake’s loss adds to a growing list of failed high-profile bets that have fuelled the superstition surrounding his public endorsements. Dubbed the “Drake curse”, the phenomenon has been blamed by fans across multiple sports, from football to basketball and ice hockey, whenever teams or athletes he backs fall short.

Seattle’s victory marks the franchise’s second Super Bowl title and its first since 2014. The championship also vindicated head coach Mike Macdonald’s decision to sign Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal last offseason, a move that has now delivered the ultimate reward.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

