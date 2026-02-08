Kanye West Relationship Timeline Comes Under Scrutiny After Bianca Censori Admission

Kanye West’s marriage to Bianca Censori has come under renewed public scrutiny following revelations that their relationship began while the rapper was still married to Kim Kardashian.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Censori, an Australian architect and longtime Yeezy collaborator, confirmed for the first time that her relationship with West started before his divorce from Kardashian was finalised. The admission has added a new dimension to the long-speculated timeline surrounding the collapse of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile marriages.

Censori explained that their bond developed gradually through close professional proximity. Having joined West’s Yeezy brand as head of architecture in 2020, she said their working relationship evolved naturally into something more personal.

“It was proximity,” Censori said when asked how the relationship began. “Just working together. You’re spending so much time with somebody. We were either on the phone or physically together all the time.”

The timeline has raised questions. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, nearly a year after Censori joined Yeezy. Censori reportedly met West during the COVID-19 pandemic after he came across her digital architectural work online, with the two later spending time together in Switzerland.

Until now, Kardashian has publicly attributed the breakdown of her marriage largely to West’s struggles with mental health and the pressures of public life. She has never suggested that another relationship played a role. Censori’s remarks suggest, however, that West had already formed a close personal connection outside the marriage well before the divorce proceedings began.

The revelation also offers context to the speed with which West moved on publicly. He and Censori held a private marriage ceremony in December 2022, just months after his divorce from Kardashian was finalised. While the relationship appeared sudden to the public, Censori indicated it had been developing for years.

Describing herself as emotionally intense, Censori said she forms deep and consuming attachments. “I pair-bond so intensely and so deeply that that person becomes part of me,” she said, a comment that has drawn both criticism and sympathy from observers.

The episode has revived discussion around West’s relationship patterns. His previous transitions — from Amber Rose to Kim Kardashian, and later from Kardashian to Censori — have also been characterised by overlapping timelines rather than clean breaks.

Neither West nor Kardashian has responded publicly to Censori’s comments. As scrutiny intensifies, the disclosure adds a complicated new layer to the narrative surrounding West’s personal life, underscoring how private relationships tied to public figures often unfold long before they reach public view.