HARARE, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – A widebody Airbus A330-300 operated by Portuguese charter and leasing carrier EuroAtlantic Airways has landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (HRE), formally launching a new wet-lease partnership with Air Zimbabwe to restore direct service between Harare and London Gatwick (LGW).

The inaugural arrival follows an official press release issued by Air Zimbabwe on Nov. 26 confirming the engagement of Portugal-based EuroAtlantic Airways as its replacement Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) partner.

The swift operational pivot comes just days after Spanish carrier Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas suspended its own operations and recalled its leased aircraft earlier this week, disrupting the flagship intercontinental corridor.

Coordinated Regulatory Rollout Restores Connectivity

In its statement, Air Zimbabwe said the emergency transition was executed in close coordination with its state shareholder, the Mutapa Investment Fund, alongside the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority, the British Embassy in Harare, and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ).

“Air Zimbabwe is pleased to announce the engagement of Portugal-based EuroAtlantic Airways as its new wet-lease partner, marking an important step in strengthening operational resilience and ensuring continuity of the airline’s London–Harare service,” the national carrier stated.

Under the ACMI contract, EuroAtlantic Airways provides the Airbus A330-300 widebody jet alongside flight crews, maintenance, and insurance, adding stable long-haul capacity as Air Zimbabwe works to protect its intercontinental network ahead of the peak December holiday travel season.

Resumption Flight Schedule and Passenger Advisory

To clear the backlog created by Monday’s schedule interruption, Air Zimbabwe consolidated passengers booked on the postponed Nov. 23 London–Harare flight with travellers scheduled for Nov. 26, opening check-in at 13:30 hours ahead of a 17:40 hours departure from London Gatwick.

Management apologised to travellers and trade partners for the inconvenience caused during the lessor handover, reiterating its commitment to safe, reliable international connectivity across a network that also links Harare (HRE) with Mutare (UTA), Johannesburg (JNB), Dar es Salaam (DAR), Victoria Falls (VFA), and Bulawayo (BUQ).