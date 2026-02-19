Zanu-PF expects Constitutional Amendment Bill to pass

Zanu-PF has expressed confidence that its Resolution Number One, which seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by two years, will pass in Parliament. Speaking in Harare on Thursday, party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said the resolution, adopted at the recent Zanu-PF Annual People’s Conference, has been tabled as a Constitutional Amendment Bill and enjoys broad consensus among legislators.

Mutsvangwa cited Mnangagwa’s performance and the achievements of the Second Republic as justification for the proposed extension. He highlighted economic reforms, including the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which he said is helping transition the country away from reliance on foreign currencies. He described Zanu-PF as “the most structured and organised party on the African continent” and said the party would not be distracted by critics, asserting that external criticism indicates the impact of their policies.

On the international front, Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa had effectively defended Zimbabwe’s interests, including in recent media engagements, and emphasised the country’s openness to foreign investment, including from the United States.

Mutsvangwa also paid tribute to the late Zanu-PF central committee member and liberation war veteran Blessed Geza, recalling his contribution to the party and the liberation struggle. He described Geza as a committed cadre who mentored younger members, supported party programmes, and helped mobilise against the G40 faction. Mutsvangwa acknowledged that Geza’s later illness left him vulnerable to manipulation by detractors but stressed his loyalty to the party.

Expressing personal regret at not attending Geza’s burial, Mutsvangwa extended condolences to the family and described his passing as a significant loss to both Zanu-PF and the nation. He reiterated that Mnangagwa remains best placed to lead Zimbabwe beyond 2028, noting that the country is on a clear development path.

Source – newsday