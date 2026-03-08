US, Israel hit five oil sites around Tehran

The United States and Israel hit five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital that killed four people, an official told state TV on Sunday.

“Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft,” the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Keramat Veyskarami, told state TV.

“Four of our personnel, including two oil tanker drivers, were killed in the incident,” he added, saying facilities “were damaged” but the “fire was brought under control”.

Smoke from fires overnight hung over the capital, casting a dark haze across the city as morning broke.

Residents reported that the smell of burning lingered in the air.

Veyskarami said Iran’s oil depots have “sufficient gasoline reserves”.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US interests across the region.

Here are the latest events in the Middle East war on Sunday:

Attacks on Gulf states

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain all reported new attacks.

Kuwait’s national oil company announced a “precautionary” cut to its crude production. The military said fuel tanks at Kuwait’s international airport were targeted in a drone attack.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry reported intercepting 15 drones, including an attempted attack in the diplomatic quarter of the capital Riyadh.

Bahrain said three people were wounded by falling missile debris and that a water desalination plant was damaged.

Iran: we can fight six months

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the country’s forces can fight an “intense war” for six months, with a spokesman saying more advanced missiles would be used in coming days.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country “will be forced to respond” to any attack or invasion attempt from a neighbouring country.

“Responding does not mean we have disputes with that country or wish to harm its people — we would be responding out of necessity,” he said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

A day earlier, Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries hosting US military bases for attacks on their territory.

Israel strikes Iran and Lebanon

The Israeli military said it conducted strikes “across Iran”.

About 10 hours earlier, the military announced strikes on “infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran”.

Meanwhile, Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a Beirut hotel killed four people.

The Israeli military said it carried out a “precise strike” in Beirut targeting commanders from the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the Quds Force.

In southern Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, the health ministry said eight people were killed in strikes on more than 20 towns and villages.

Trump blames Iran for school strike

US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for a deadly strike on an Iranian primary school that Iranian officials say killed at least 150 people.

“We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

A New York Times investigation has found the US military was most likely responsible.

AFP has not been able to access the site to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or to independently confirm the toll.

Crew discharged from hospital

A Sri Lankan hospital discharged 22 Iranian crew members who survived the sinking of their warship by a US submarine, with another 10 still receiving treatment.

Sri Lanka recovered 84 bodies from where the ship went down after it was struck in international waters on Wednesday, and more than 60 people from it remain missing. A second Iranian warship took refuge in Sri Lanka’s waters after the submarine attack.

AFP